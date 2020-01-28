Shah Rukh Khan affirmed that religion is not discussed in his household: Bollywood News

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan has often said that his family celebrates all festivals and religion is never discussed in his household. While SRK is Muslim and his wife Gauri Khan is Hindu, the actor said that his children mentioned Indians as their nationality in their school forms.

Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Saturday in the special episode of Dance + 5 to celebrate Republic Day. During the episode, he said: “Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri Biwi Hindu Grove, Mai Musalman Hoon. Just joh bacche grove, where Hindustan grove. (We have never talked about Hindu Muslims. My wife is Hindu, I am Muslim and our children are Hindus.) “

He went on to say, “Jab wo school gay toh school my wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. If you want, you can answer the following questions: “Papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?” Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye. (When they went to school, they had to write their religion. My daughter came to me once and asked, “What is our religion?” I just wrote in its form that we are Indians, we have no religion.)

Shah Rukh Khan, who has not yet announced his next film, is said to have signed a film with Rajkumar Hirani, Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru, Atlee and YRF.

