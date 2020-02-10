SHADOW OF THE BATGIRL (10/10)

Advertisement

By C.K. Stewart, Best Shots Reviewer

February 10, 2020 3:00 p.m. ET

Credit: Nicole Goux (DC)

Advertisement

Credit: Nicole Goux (DC)

Shadow of the Batgirl

Written by Sarah Kuhn

Art by Nicole Goux and Cris Peter

Lettering from Janice Chiang and Saida Temofonte

Published by DC

Rama rating: 10 out of 10

Credit: Nicole Goux (DC)

Shadow of the Batgirl is a really extraordinary comic book. This is a peculiarity among DC’s latest offerings – not only for the graphic novels YA and MG, but also for all others. From writing to lines, colors, letters, layout, everything, Shadow of the Batgirl is a well executed and powerful love work by a team that cares a lot about Cassandra Cain and introduces them to both new and old readers. This book and team deliver at every level, whether you’re a longtime Cassandra Cain fan or curious to dive into their story after seeing them on the big screen birds of prey. Shadow of the Batgirl will welcome you with open arms.

Credit: Nicole Goux (DC)

Unlike some of the other recent YA offerings, Shadow of the Batgirl is a fairly simple update of Cassandra Cain’s original background story. The author Sarah Kuhn portrays Cassandra Cain, much like her first introduction by Kelley Puckett and Damion Scott, as the best-trained assassin daughter and weapon of choice for the assassin master and criminal mastermind David Cain. Cassandra is experiencing unexpected emotional turmoil after one of the goals assigned to her by her father prompts her to forward a message to his daughter – a word vaguely understood by the then mute and illiterate woman, Cassandra, but for whom she is totally committed has a different emotional context.

Here Kuhn deviates from Cassandra’s past and sends her to flee her father’s assassins while she takes refuge in a hidden, little-used corner in the Gotham Public Library. With the help of Barbara Gordon and two new friends who were first introduced in Shadow of the BatgirlCassandra grapples with the reality of her upbringing and begins to shape her own future, in which she can use her deep-seated skills to help Gothamians instead of hurting them. (Without too many spoilers – from the new characters in Shadow of the Batgirl, Jackie is my absolute favorite, and I’m longing for more Kuhn / Goux Cassandra Cain comics to experience more of Cassandra’s wonderful new adoptive aunt in my own life.)

Credit: Nicole Goux (DC)

Credit: Nicole Goux (DC)

Everything about Shadow of the Batgirl is so nice to Cassandra, a girl who has seen very little kindness in her life and doesn’t know how to deal with so much at once. Nicole Goux’s art and Cris Peters soft, muted colors create a feeling of warmth and “home” that Cassandra (and Gotham in general most of the time) doesn’t get often. Peter’s colors, in particular, have something to do with Cassandra, who as a library resident seeks refuge around the clock, and so almost Confused files by Ms. Basil E. Frankenweiler Mood that fits this world perfectly. Chaing and Temofonte’s lettering are also flawless and play a vital role in Cassandra’s development and growth, from the fluctuating uncertainty that someone has tried words that they have heard but never spoken or processed for the first time, to confidence a young man’s wife gets her money’s worth.

This book is perfection from top to bottom. Kuhn has an incredible sense of what not only makes Cassandra her personality, but also Barbara, and provides a powerful emotional view of the Batgirl idea that resonates in every moment of the book as to whether Cassandra is in her (wonderfully designed and delightful ) illustrated) own version of the costume or not. With luck, DC will give it Shadow of the Batgirl Team more opportunities to build on the wonderful universe they created here in the future.