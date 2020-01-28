Advertisement

The “Get ready for Brexit” campaign last October had very little impact on public readiness for Brexit, the Whitehall spending watcher noted.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said ministers had spent £ 46m on the “Get Ready for Brexit” campaign before the UK is expected to leave the EU on October 31.

The campaign was ordered by Boris Johnson after becoming prime minister last July and promising to leave “do or die” by the end of October.

Ministers chose the most expensive of the four options proposed by the Cabinet Office with a total budget of £ 100m.

The cabinet estimates that it has reached 99.8% of the population, with each member of the public being able to see the ads 55 times.

However, the NAO indicated that the number of people looking for information about Brexit did not change significantly – from 32% and 37% during the campaign to 34% when Brexit was discontinued.

NAO head Gareth Davies said: “In the short term, the cabinet has successfully brought together several government departments to work effectively together and launched this complex campaign at high speed.

“However, it is not clear that the campaign has led to significantly better public preparation.”

A government spokesman said: “The” Get ready for Brexit “campaign reached 99.8% of the UK population, and the NAO’s results showed that the public is aware of the measures they must take to be ready for the EU to leave.

“If the campaign had not been carried out, it would have caused significant and unnecessary disruption to businesses and people’s lives.”

