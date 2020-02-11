Advertisement

LONDON :

Alcohol baron Vijay Mallya appeared before the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday to appeal against £ 9,000 extradition to India for fraud and money laundering. His lawyers alleged that ordering a district court made “several mistakes”.

The 64-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, who has been on bail since he was arrested for an extradition order in April 2017, avoided the usual crowds of reporters at the court entrance and met with his lawyers separately. “I’m only here to listen,” he said when asked to comment.

Judges Stephen Irwin and Elisabeth Laing were informed by Mallya’s lawyer that Supreme Judge Emma Arbuthnot’s verdict in favor of extradition in December 2018 was incorrect and also questioned the admissibility of some testimony given by the Indian government.

Clare Montgomery opened her arguments to find that Mallya had no fraudulent intentions when applying for bank loans for his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines because he was not a “night flyer” but an incredibly wealthy man who had no “ponzi scheme”, but a reputable airline that got into an economic disaster with other Indian airlines.

In what she described as a “very dense case”, which turned out to be extremely difficult because “any number of rabbit holes” has to be eliminated, Montgomery said: “She (Arbuthnot) did not look at all the evidence because if she did it would have done if she hadn’t gotten into the many mistakes that pervade her judgment. “

The hearing is scheduled for three days with Mallya’s lawyer to explain her oral arguments. On Wednesday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) is to act on behalf of the Indian government. A judgment can be made at the end of the hearing on Thursday, but the judgment can be postponed to a later date depending on the course of the hearing.

Representatives of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were on trial when Montgomery asked again whether the CBI had “properly” acted against Mallya under the former special director Rakesh Asthana, whom she accuses said “wrongdoing” guilty.

Judge Irwin intervened to ask if she could re-enforce these claims, which had already been rejected and rejected at the judge level, and asked to clarify where the law might have been incorrectly applied by the Supreme Judge.

Mallya had been given permission to appeal his extradition notice signed by former Home Secretary Sajid Javid last February, questioning the Indian government’s prima facie evidence of fraudulent intentions to acquire bank loans.

The High Court has already accepted Judge Arbuthnot’s conclusions on all other aspects of the extradition process, including the so-called “external circumstances” of Mallya, which the Indian authorities are pursuing for political reasons of a conflict between the ruling BJP and the opposition party.

Some of the other reasons raised at last year’s hearing were that Mallya would not get a fair trial in India. This was also dismissed when the judges confirmed Arbuthnot’s decision that widespread media interest in the Mallya case would ensure justice.

His team of lawyers had also tried to question the Indian government’s assurances that Mallya would be brought to safety at 12 Barrack, Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai, which the High Court dismissed.

At the end of a one-year extradition process to Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in December 2018, Judge Arbuthnot had found “clear evidence of the sharing and misuse of the loan funds” and accepted an apparent fraud and conspiracy to launder money against Mallya, as by the CPS presented on behalf of the Indian government.

Mallya remains on bail with a £ 650,000 deposit and other travel restrictions while contesting this decision.

