SEVENTEEN Cancels the world tour due to corona virus

Given a possible world epidemic, the group was determined to cancel the entire tour.

The corona virus has killed many people in China and is spreading worldwide, especially in Asia. The variety of infections already exceeds 30,000 cases. Some fandoms are involved in the welfare of their idols as a number of teams continue to do live shows regardless of the emergency.

Unfortunately, SEVENTEEN was determined to cancel its world tour to protect the well-being of followers, employees, and members. We’ll let you know everything you want to know.

SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR (ODE TO YOU) 취소 취소 관련 pic.twitter.com/ZikJvtzjAr

– 세븐틴 (SEVENTEEN) (@ pledis_17) February 9, 2020

The group released a multi-language press release on its social networks to find out that the dates for February and March were canceled. Most of their live shows can be held in Europe, some canceled exhibitions in Asian international locations such as Taipei

It is not known whether they will postpone the tour because the coronavirus has no treatment and the WHO has declared it a worldwide emergency and the number of people affected has increased significantly. It is also not certain that different teams will take the same action as SEVENTEEN.

Some Carat are concerned, as a result, the boys will still continue their live shows in Japan regardless of the emergency and the nation, which has virtually 20 infections. Opinions among the many followers were divided, as some considered it the right factor, but it was their only chance to meet them. Others imagine that Pledis does not have to endanger any idols, but he has not canceled the trip to Asia, the contagion is particularly harmful.