Seven workers die in a fire at the denim factory in Ahmedabad

Published: February 10, 2020, 4:11:26 am

Firefighters in the Ahmedabad factory. (Express photo)

Seven workers died in a fire that broke out in a denim factory on Narol-Pinara Street in Ahmedabad on Saturday evening, while 55 firefighters fought the flames for 22 hours until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police said five bodies were recovered from Nandan Denim’s building on Saturday and two more on Sunday afternoon.

Police arrested Nandan Denim director, general director, and fire officer on Sunday, while the state government announced the closure. Six people, including the owner and CEO of Chiripal Group, the parent company and a leading denim manufacturer in the country, were booked for culpable murder and negligence.

According to police and fire protection officials, the fire started at around 6:30 p.m. in the shirt department of the two-story factory, which had over 60 workers on the first floor. While many workers managed to escape, some were stranded on the first floor, where there was no ventilation, they said.

“More than 55 fire tenders reached the site and it took about 22 hours to extinguish the fire. The factory premises were filled with denim, other fabrics, and machines that all caught fire. The victims were on the first floor of the factory. We don’t know the exact cause of the fire and FSL reports are expected, ”said Rajesh Bhatt, additional fire director in Ahmedabad.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have collected samples for testing.

A preliminary investigation found that the factory on the first floor had only one entry and exit door that was accessible by a single ladder and did not provide fire protection measures, the police said.

The director of occupational safety and health protection (DISH), who is subordinate to the labor and employment department of the state government, announced an official release on Sunday after the workers’ bodies were recovered from the facility.

“We have issued a closure order for the facility so that no further lives are endangered. We will review the safety issues before we allow production to resume, ”said Vipul Mittra, additional general secretary for the Labor and Employment Department.

The official said that Nandan Denim would pay an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the relatives of the deceased workers and, depending on their qualifications, would employ a family member of the deceased workers.

The deceased are Arvind Desai (36), residing in Nikol in Ahmedabad, Raunak Ben Rawal (38), from Kalol in Gandhinagar, Kunjalben Tiwari (45), from Araria in Bihar, Ganesh Patel (46), residing in Vastral in Ahmedabad, Lala Makwana (46), residing in Ahmedabad, Govind Singh Kushwaha (22), residing in Narol in Ahmedabad and Sumitra Patel (47), from Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad.

The bodies were charred beyond recognition and were sent to the VS Hospital post-mortem. “We received the bodies on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. Post mortem reports are expected, ”said Dr. Kaushik Behda, a large resident doctor in the VS hospital.

The police took note of the complaint from the victims’ family members and booked the Chiripal Group’s managing director, Jyoti Chiripal. Chief Executive Officer, Deepak Chiripal; Head of Shirting Department, BC Patel; deputy managing director, HM Patel; Director PK Sharma and fire protection officer Ravikant Sinha.

“We ask them about the events that led to a fire accident in the factory. Further measures will be taken according to the procedure, ”said HV Sisara, responsible for the Vatva police station.

