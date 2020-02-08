Seth Rollins On fans who always ask for something new

Advertisement

Seth Rollins was a fan favorite and a hated heel. He knows that WWE fans can quickly change their minds. What they really want is something new and exciting.

While talking to Sports Illustrated, Seth Rollins discussed fans’ desire to see something new. He said that they are “asking for something new”. WWE provided fans with something new in the Rollins stable with AOP and Murphy. Now we’ll see what you can do.

“You’re always looking for something new, aren’t you? The wrestling world wants you new, new, new, fresh, fresh, fresh. With AOP and Buddy Murphy you get it right in an important role. You get it in the prime time on Monday night in a huge main event match. This is the future of business right before your eyes and you should be ready for it on Monday night to take a look at that future. These guys are hungry. There are many here Hosse, and it’ll be enough. We’ve been building it up since November. If you love professional wrestling, you will have a damn good eight-man tag team match. ”

The way to WrestleMania could be very interesting, especially with a power station stable like The Monday Night Messiah and his students. It’s certainly new, so we need to see what the WWE endgame is first.