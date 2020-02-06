Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby participate in the world's first major scarf-off

Advertisement

In a week in which the Knicks saw another general manager fired, just before the trading deadline a flurry of multi-team deals erupted and the All-Star three-point competition added an unnecessary new ripple, there was one question that NBA dominated Twitter discourse above all others :

WHAT ABOUT SCARFS?

If you haven’t witnessed the total verbal battle between the Toronto Raptors, Serge Ibaka and OG will send Anunoby about who introduced the scarf, well, you have to correct that now. But, more than most viral videos, it is a gift that keeps on giving, because the fight for the collars underwent last night during those most sacred of NBA rituals: the tunnel walk.

A few hours before Toronto hit the Pacers at home, Ibaka arrived wearing a thick scarf large enough to wrap a Hummer. He seemed ready to put a definitive end to both the debate between him and Anunoby, and possibly also the full annual revenue from the Canadian wool industry. Only he was followed down the hall by his teammate, who performed elite A $ AP Rocky-level babushka wrapping performance with a Burberry stable of equally epic proportions. Who finally won the scarf? It was almost too close to call, but only one of the two used his Big Scarf Energy to hit a bucket with a game. Better next time, OG.