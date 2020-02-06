Sepultura - Quadra | Album reviews

Advertisement

The lowdown: In a career spanning more than three decades, Sepultura remains a unique voice among its Thrash contemporaries. The mix of thrash, groove and death metal from the Brazilian act has allowed them to create unique records that rip with eccentric savagery. Sepultura has set itself the goal of combining aggressive play with convincing insights – from its legendary 1996 LP Roots to its fascinating concept records with the singer Derrick Green.

The band’s 15th studio album, Quadra, presents a collection of songs that capture a range of Sepultura sounds and styles. While some compositions are not as outstanding compared to others, the LP still shows the band’s creative drive.

The good: Quadra consists of 12 tracks and is divided into four parts: the first captures the band’s legendary thrash sound; The second involves stylizing previous efforts like roots. The third is inspired by the song “Iceberg Dances” from their last LP “Machine Messiah” (although this part is not entirely instrumental). and the fourth part is more based on slower, melodic tracks. With instrumental similarities that can be found throughout the album, the majority of these aforementioned sections bring a welcome breath of fresh air into the progress of the record. The last part of Quadra in particular provides a significantly different presentation than the beginning and middle part of the plate, which creates a completely new feeling of attraction.

Andreas Kisser’s guitar work is a crucial point from start to finish. It really is one of the strongest components of the entire album. From the bad whiplash that can be found in “Isolation” to the gripping pecking and the rhythms in “Guardians of Earth”, Kisser brings life into every cut. Also impressive is the drumming game, in which Eloy Casagrande delivers a wild delivery of slams in cuts like “Ali”. In “The Pentagram” Kisser, Casagrande and the bass player Paulo Jr. develop a brilliant mix of instruments, electric flair and madness. Green’s vocals add a nice touch to every cut, especially in the songs that are about thrash and death metal.

“Autem”, “Agony of Defeat” and “Fear, Pain, Chaos and Suffering” (the latter with Emmily Barreto from Far from Alaska) provide strong cuts at the end of the album – each offers an exciting new sense of theater.

The bad: The second section of the record is not an enormous thumb pain, but rather acts as an extension of the first section. Given the unique changes that were later made in Quadra, it would have been more interesting if Sepultura had shown a different style change here than playing with a slightly different tone of aggression.

The judgment: Overall, it’s worth hearing how Sepultura discovers and presents a mixture of diversity in Quadra. In addition to the middle section with its extended thrash elements, Quadra also has a lot of captivating compositions to offer. Overall, the band offers first-class technical intrigue and uses enough style to captivate the majority of the tracks. Quadra is a strong release from these Brazilian metal titans and a release that Sepultura fans will enjoy.

Essential tracks: “Isolation”, “Pentagram”, “Torment of Defeat”