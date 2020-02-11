Senator Josh Hawley wants to bring FTC up to date to fight big tech

Advertisement

According to Senator Josh Hawley (R-MI), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) may no longer be strong enough to take on big tech.

In a February 10 proposal, the senator, who made a name for himself when investigating big tech companies like Google and Facebook, said that Congress “must revise the FTC and bring it into the 21st century.” He wanted Congress to move the FTC to the Department of Justice, where it should be better supervised. This would be the “biggest overhaul of the FTC since its inception,” Hawley said.

“(D) The FTC is missing teeth,” Hawley wrote. “Google and Facebook have taken over hundreds of companies in the past two decades, but the FTC has never tried to block these acquisitions.” Earlier, Hawley and several other senators objected when the FTC fined Facebook a $ 5 billion fine was not substantial enough.

Hawley described the FTC as a “failed” project. He noted that after leaving the agency, “many senior officials” who worked for the FTC worked for the very companies they were supposed to monitor. To avoid conflicts of interest, Hawley proposed a revision of the code of ethics. National Review pointed out that Hawley’s proposal was similar to Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who would ban former government officials from lobbying for four years after they left a government agency.

The FTC was also not designed to survey digital markets, which requires “structural solutions”. Some of these solutions included the exchange of the five-member commission currently monitoring the agency with a director approved by the Senate.

A digital market research department would also be set up within the FTC, focusing exclusively on digital markets. Possible topics in this section include collecting personal data, curating content using algorithms or manually, selectively enforcing terms of use, and collecting data against competing companies. First-time offenders would be subject to civil penalties, which is different from the current standard, which prevents the FTC from punishing companies until they violate the law twice. Attorney General would also be empowered to enforce FTC laws.

Hawley’s suggestion “somehow makes sense,” writes Vox’s tech branch “Recode.” The article states that Democrats have also asked for more from the FTC, and even the heads of the FTC and DOJ said that it would probably be a good idea to stop enforcement if they started over an umbrella. “

Hawley and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) wrote a letter to the FTC in June asking for an FTC investigation into “how large technology companies curate content.”