Senator Doug Jones, facing a tough re-election campaign in Alabama, says he will vote for Trump's conviction

Despite one of the toughest re-election campaigns in the U.S. Senate, Doug Jones (D-AL) said today that he would convict Donald Trump for both impeachment proceedings.

Jones said in a long statement: “After doing my best to look through the fog of partiality, I am deeply concerned about the President’s lawyers’ arguments for a virtually uncontrolled power of the President. In this case, the evidence clearly shows that the President has used the weight of his office and that of the United States government to force a foreign government to interfere in our election for his personal political benefit. The President’s actions put his personal interests above national interests and threatened the security of the United States, our allies in Europe, and our allied Ukraine. His actions were more than inappropriate. You were an abuse of power. “

AL.com reports: “The senator was pressured from both sides of the Alabama aisle when he voted, including several demonstrations the Alabama Republican Party organized last week in Huntsville, Birmingham and Mobile across the state . “

