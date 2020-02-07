Senate Trump impeachment vote - why impeachment failed

Advertisement

Senators cast their vote on the first article on impeachment and abuse of power during the final vote in the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate Chamber on February 5, 2020.

Trump’s opponents have a habit of concealing their own shortcomings with false accusations against their political opponents. This tendency has caused impeachment to fail – and undermined the democratic process.

Many Democrats and their allies in the press demanded Donald Trump’s impeachment long before the infamous call to the President of Ukraine even took place. Countless mainstream newspapers and magazines have developed elaborate explanations as to why the president should be indicted. However, most of them did not argue that Trump had committed criminal acts. Rather, they assumed as a proven fact that he had done so with claims that were normally “clearly” supported by nothing other than the adverb, as in “The President has clearly crossed the impeachment threshold”.

Assume at this point that half of the country agreed that Trump committed “clearly” criminal acts. This ruling was based only on Trump’s original character judgment and a number of conspiracy theories with varying degrees of nonsense, which they randomly tried on as if they were looking for cowboy boots in a vintage store.

Meanwhile, the other half of the country did not share the Democrats’ character judgment. In fact, they quickly became convinced otherwise. Many Republicans who were initially Trump skeptics, and more than a few Never Trumpers, came to the conclusion that despite all of the offensive characteristics and habits, the President turned out to be a better President than many of them expected, and that he did maybe went better – means than he liked to do. When one charge after another turned out to be wrong, former Trump skeptics became increasingly skeptical of Trump’s opponents. In addition, the left’s allegations have often brought all conservatives into contact with the president. They accused the neighbors and family members of the Conservatives of racism and other nonsense just because they voted for Trump.

Therefore, in their eager campaign, the Democrats urged to overthrow the President, just as compassion for the President increased among the very Republicans who had to convince the Democrats to prevail. Then the Democrats made a fateful mistake: They initiated impeachment proceedings that were not based on explosive charges of impeachment (as with Nixon) or credible evidence of actual criminal behavior (as with Bill Clinton), but on factual accusations in the worst case, very ambiguous ,

In a number of interactions with the Ukrainian government, the president had asked for clarification about possible corruption involving a Ukrainian company that at some point paid Hunter Biden more than $ 50,000 a month in the apparent hope of influencing that then vice president of Biden. There was evidence that President Trump wanted to provide US aid to Ukraine that was temporarily put on hold after a congressional mandate, depending on these clarifications, possibly in the form of an investigation or announcement. There was also evidence that he backed away at the urging of senior advisors.

Obviously the president asked for something that could be of personal political use to him. However, the entire course of business also had at least a plausibly legitimate political purpose. Personal political considerations often play a central role in foreign policy because foreign policy, which is not politically advantageous, does not last. It was also not so easy to say with certainty what his main motives were. He asked the President of Ukraine to cooperate with Attorney General Barr, a clear signal that he saw any consideration as a government-to-government relationship rather than a personal matter – though this did not go anywhere. Indeed, it was not clear that the President had no motives that had nothing to do with the Burisma investigation: he was famous for his skepticism about foreign aid and gave several senators the impression that this skepticism was his main hesitation in the Ukrainian aid was released.

To put things in perspective, these were not allegations that the president had asked Ukraine to fund the construction of a Trump hotel in Kiev. Such an application could not have had a legitimate motive. If such an allegation had come to light, the Republicans could have turned against the president, provided the allegations could be proven. But these allegations were of a very different kind. Perhaps the president had considered doing something unwise, or was about to do something unwise, or had agreed to behave inappropriately. But to prevail, the Democrats had to convince almost half of all Republican senators that the president had done something worthy of dismissal. To do this, they both had to make explosive allegations and be able to substantiate these allegations with evidence.

They didn’t do either. Instead, Democrats initiated impeachment proceedings against a theory of corruption based on confused facts. Republicans could have been influenced by clear signs of bribery. However, statements in the House hearings did not reveal that the Democrats insisted on being a smoking weapon. When the president rightly asserted the executive’s privilege of preventing senior officials from testifying on national security issues, the Democrats withdrew their subpoenas rather than trying to enforce them in court. This was inexplicable, since the enforcement of such subpoenas finally forced Nixon to resign. And what was it? Had a smoking weapon come to light or was the President covering up the smoking weapon? The Democrats inconsistently claimed that both were true.

While people were still scratching about all of this, the Democrats suddenly decided to withdraw the bribery charge altogether because their evidence did not meet the standard for bribery under US law. Instead, they voted to accuse the President of (1) abuse of power based on “almost bribery” and (2) obstruction to Congress for asserting executive privileges that would have been claimed by any President and which so convinced the Democrats of their fear of going to court challenge.

The House of Representatives sent two impeachment proceedings to the Senate, which many Republican senators felt as a bitter failure to prove any criminal offense. The general impression among the Republicans, regardless of what they might personally think of the President, was that the Democrats turned the entire impeachment process into a circus in which the main entertainment was their own incompetence and mendacity.

You could only agree with your reasoning if you had already believed that the President’s conduct was uncontested before you heard any evidence. And there was only one Republican senator in this camp – Mitt Romney, the last remaining champion of your grandfather’s Republican Party. Even he voted against the absolutely absurd obstruction of Congress by the Democrats.

At that point, people’s thinking on the democratic side should have recognized the fatal weakness of their argument, namely that it required the sentence to be proved. Amazingly, however, there has been almost no self-reflection on their part. They apparently even dismissed the possibility that their failure to dismiss the president was due to the weakness of their case. Instead, the Democrats are now saying that if you did not find their indictment convincing, you must not set standards and would let the President get away with anything. The mood is sinking. The claim is so wrong on so many levels that you don’t know where to start to get it right.

To begin with, their claim simply cannot be factually correct. If they had actually claimed bribery – as in the hypothesis of the Trump Hotel in Kiev – and could have proven it, the president would be done. Obviously, there are many things the President could do to get Republican senators to vote for the removal. The house just didn’t say anything about it.

Second, the allegation of corruption by Republican senators is shockingly unfair. Imagine that any prosecutor who lost a case due to their own incompetence or lack of evidence would blame the corruption for the jury’s failure. One can rightly thank God that our criminal justice system excludes this possibility. The House Democrats had a chance to convince Republican senators and they failed. Almost fifty years ago they succeeded against Nixon. And Nixon was revered among the Republican senators, perhaps more than any other president since then, except Ronald Reagan.

What type of system would allow someone to vote on a particular proposal and, if the proposal loses, allow the applicant to escape the consequences by simply claiming that the system is corrupt? Our elected officials from both parties deserve some benefit of the doubt. Otherwise, the entire system breaks down in mutual discrimination and suspicion.

Third, the reflexive position of the Democrats: “heads that I win; Tails, you cheated ”is incredibly counterproductive. Every time they don’t convince the majority of Americans to agree with them, they blame the process for it. They lost in 2016 because they didn’t understand what the elections were about and they put up a terrible candidate. But instead of counting on their failure, they invented and somehow made CNN spread for more than a year continuously, among the stupidest and most absurd conspiracy theories in American political history, namely that an American presidential candidate had worked with Russia to choose undermine.

Finally, the Democrats’ habit of attributing any defeat to the corruption of the process on the other hand undermines trust in our democratic institutions – exactly what they claim to be fighting for. The democratic system does not require everyone to agree on everything – it presupposes that they generally agree on almost nothing. However, in order to work, society must agree on common principles such as the constitution. We have to agree on a common procedure. We have to trust this process and accept the results if they are against us. If every time you lose an election or a lawsuit or impeachment, you say that the other side has corrupted the process is what you say the process is corrupted. If people believe you at some point, they will lose confidence in our democratic institutions.

The presidential fiasco seems to have benefited the president, especially among former Republican skeptics. But at the end of the day we all got poorer and most of all the Democrats.

Mario Loyola – Mr. Loyola, a former Pentagon and US Senate foreign policy advisor, is a visiting researcher at the National Security Institute of the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.

