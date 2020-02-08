Self-control music?

Advertisement

Self-control is as rare in panic mode as with face masks. But if you have it, you and your own health can be saved during these times. If you react in panic, e.g. For example, if you buy 3 balikbayan boxes with face masks for a very healthy family, you are suppressing more than your own fear, but not necessarily affecting your own health prospects – and you are robbing another group who may need so much more. That’s why it feels really good to respond to panic mode, but mostly nothing has changed when the dust settles.

With the two Vs (volcano and virus) that hit us earlier this year, most of us panicked in many directions – hoarding masks and food and passing on any information without realizing that many were contradictory and / or actual are unfounded. Yes, panic is natural, but like cigarettes and poison ivy, they don’t do you any good.

While it is also a panic mode to blame the government and everyone else, you can do something yourself to help not only in these “V” horrors, but also in situations where you tend to panic. It is self-control. In this way, we can counteract our fast and natural tendencies in order to react to them and not to worsen or even improve the situation. It’s not easy, but science says we have a chance of winning if we work on it, not only in times of crisis, but also with the many challenges in our lives.

Many studies have already shown that self-control is the decisive characteristic of people in many aspects of their own lives: academic and professional success, socio-emotional well-being, prosperity and physical health. Self-control is a deliberate attempt to identify and calibrate your own reaction to a situation so that you can better achieve your goal. It recruits a part of your brain that is behind your forehead. Studies have shown time and time again that the intention to think about something requires a delay in your own reaction, which delays your own sense of reward. And since childhood is the best time to wire your own brain, since it will wire faster at this stage of life and the wiring will most likely remain with you into adulthood, childhood interventions to train and improve self-control have been effective proved.

Exercise has been shown to improve self-control in children in overweight children and in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), as well as martial arts and mindfulness training. I remember watching a documentary about a school for very young children that impressed me because they could explain to the viewer what was going on in their own brains when they felt angry or frustrated, and so were able to control their own reactions.

But unfortunately something that, in my opinion, many trained musicians already know from the evidence of their own life has been uncovered by science. A recent study, in which children aged 6 years or older from economically disadvantaged families who had received musical training in the community, were found to have significant levels in three types of tests that measure this have self-control, including review through brain imaging feedback. They watched her for 4 years.

The study compared this group of children to children who were not under a musical enrichment program or with sports training. The sports training group was also discontinued based on the previous studies I mentioned about how sports helped children better manage their own impulsive responses. The researchers wanted to find out whether the degree of self-control between the groups differed over the years.

Overall, the children who had musical skills had a significantly improved level of self-control over the three tests in the group with no musical training. They were able to suppress a dominant response more quickly, delay receiving a reward in return for a higher reward later, and their brain images showed that they had a self-control ability that was usually achieved later in childhood.

The researchers believe that the elements of music learning all help sharpen a child’s control over themselves. This includes active listening to place your fingers or breath in precise positions, and most importantly to keep your focus away from the distractions that don’t help you play your music. The researchers also mentioned studies that showed that adult musicians are so much better at these self-control tests than the rest of us.

This means that music is not one of the careers and degrees that are offered later in training. It should also not be an issue that should be deleted from basic education if there is a budget deficit. It could change the course of your life for the better because it tames your trigger-happy self. If you make friends with music that started at a young age, even if you don’t make a career out of it, you will do better in the only performance for which you are solely responsible – your own life. – Rappler.com

Maria Isabel Garcia is a science journalist. She has written two books, “Science Solitaire” and “Twenty One Grams of Spirit and Seven Ounces of Desire”. You can reach them at [email protected]