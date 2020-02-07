Selena Gomez wears a blushing pink dress for the 2020 Hollywood Beauty Awards

Advertisement

Tibrina HobsonGetty Images

Selena Gomez is about to launch a beauty brand. So for her first big red carpet event in February 2020, it was just a beauty award show. Sorry about the Oscars, but the Hollywood Beauty Awards were first on the calendar.

Gomez opted for a very Valentine’s Day look for the ceremony: she wore a blushing, off-the-shoulder patou dress that was decorated with bows. Her hair was styled and she brought back her curtain bangs. When it comes to makeup, Gomez had a bold coral lip. She adorned herself with Roberto Coin jewelry and wore Aquazzura heels.

Advertisement

Tibrina HobsonGetty Images

While Gomez launched Rare Beauty in the summer, Gomez was there to support her friends at the beauty event. The singer was photographed with her top-class team, makeup artist Hung Vanngo and hairdresser Marissa Marino, both of whom won awards at the event.

Gomez stylist Kate Young, makeup artist Hung Vanngo, Gomez and Gomez hairdresser Marissa Marino.

Tibrina HobsonGetty Images

Marino and Vanngo later exchanged instagrams, reflecting on their victories and the evening.

“Thanks @hollywoodbeautyawards and to everyone who voted!” Marino wrote. “It is truly an honor to be recognized for everything I have worked so hard over the past 15 years. Also a big congratulations to @hungvanngo for winning tonight !! and @selenagomez for saying mine I’ve been a friend and customer for 8 years …. love you! “

“I am overjoyed to have received the @HollywoodBeautyAwards The Nicki Ledermann Award for makeup artists this evening!” Vanngo wrote. “This moment celebrates a lifelong journey to follow my passion. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with many beautiful, talented people. Congratulations to my friend @ marissa.marino for her victory. Greetings to @selenagomez for always there for us his and @kateyoung @thatgirlbeverly and my manager @melissaannepursel because he came to support. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ “

Alyssa Bailey

News and strategy editor

Alyssa Bailey is the news and strategy editor at ELLE.com, where she oversees the coverage of celebrities and royals (especially Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).