Selena Gomez is completed with Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old pop star released “Lose You to Love Me” early Wednesday – along with a black and white music video shot exclusively on an iPhone – and the music seems to be an expensive John letter to her ex-boyfriend, The ever since Hailey Baldwin married.

“You promised the world and I fell for it / I put you first and you loved it too / set fire to my forest / and you let it burn / sang off-key in my chorus / ‘trigger it wasn’t yours, Gomez sings and apparently refers to her 2013 demo “Can’t Steal Our Love”.

“I noticed the indicators and ignored them. / Pink glasses are distorted. / Put the fireplace on my function. / And I let it burn.

The pop star’s latest single explores how she had to let the 25-year-old Bieber go to find self-confidence and self-love as she sings in the chorus: “We would blindly engage in it all the time. I wanted to lose you to discover myself , This dance killed me gently. I wanted to hate you to love me.

The “Wolves” singer also seems to mention how quickly Bieber went on with Baldwin after he and Gomez ended their relationship in March 2018. (Bieber was engaged to Baldwin until July 2018.)

“In two months you changed us / It was easy to prefer / I assumed I deserved it / In the midst of therapeutic, yes,” she sings.

Bieber has not dealt with the music publicly, although Baldwin took a screenshot of Summer Time Walker’s music “I’ll Kill You” and posted it on her Instagram story shortly after Gomez’s launch of the monitor.

Baldwin later denied that the music had anything to do with Gomez and commented, “Please stop this nonsense. There is no “answer”. That is full BS. “

