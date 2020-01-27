Advertisement

Selena Gomez released her latest album, Rare, earlier this month. His first feature film in five years sees Gomez regain his strength and personal control after suffering a very public break-up with fellow pop star Justin Bieber. In a recent NPR interview about the disc (via Uproxx), Gomez revealed how much this relationship really cost him emotionally and mentally. At one point, she described how Bieber treated her as “emotional abuse.”

The conversation about Bieber started with a discussion about the single Rare “Lose You to Love Me”, which is about cultivating self-esteem after separation. Gomez went into the details of the backstory of the song,

“I am very proud of it. It has a different meaning to me now than when I wrote it. I felt that I had not obtained a respectful fence, and I had accepted it, but I know that I needed a way to just say a few things I wish I could say. It’s not a hate song; it’s a song that says, “I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t that. “It was very difficult and I’m glad it was over. And I felt like it was a great way to just say, you know, it’s done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I go to a whole new chapter. ”

After confirming that she was speaking about Bieber, the NPR interviewer went on to ask, “Do you remember that time, and when you think of the parts of your life that were painful, that you sort of have left, is it one of the most difficult parts? It was at this point that Gomez compared the circumstances of his relationship with Bieber to abuse.

“No, because I found strength there,” she replied. “It is dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I do not lack respect, I feel that I have been the victim of certain abuses. “

The NPR interviewer asked her to clarify if she meant “emotional abuse”, to which Gomez replied:

“Yes, and I think it’s something that – I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making. Even if I certainly don’t want to spend the rest in my life talking about it, I’m really proud to be able to say that I feel the strongest I have ever felt and I have found a way to get through it with as much grace as possible. “

To say that the relationship between Bieber and Gomez was tumultuous would probably be an understatement – the pair have separated and reconciled several times over the years, and with the public watching carefully every moment. Gomez has suffered from emotional depression at least once, possibly due to their separation, and by TMZ, she reportedly spent time in a treatment center in 2014 for – among other things – her alleged “addiction” to Bieber .

That being said, it is the first time that Gomez has publicly described his relationship with Bieber as “violent”.

Check out the full NPR interview here.

