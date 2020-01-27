Selena Gomez posts message to Demi Lovato after Grammy Performance

Advertisement

Selena Gomez, the good friend of Demi Lovato from their Barney and Disney days, posted a sincere public message to Lovato last night after Lovato’s Grammy performance of ‘Anyone’. Prior to the ceremony, Lovato said she admitted “Everyone” before being hospitalized for an overdose of drugs.

The song was what Lovato saw at the time of her life as a call for help, she told Zane Lowe in the New Music Daily program from Apple Music. “You listen to it a bit, and you think, how no one listened to this song and thought,” Let’s help this girl, “Lovato said. “I even think I took it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but I clearly wasn’t. And I even listened to it and I kind of like:” Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself. “

Lovato tore during her performance on the Grammy stage and Gomez looked emotional. Gomez wrote on her Instagram story to Lovato: “I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspiring and EARNED this moment was. Demi, I am so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and courage.”

Lovato hasn’t responded to Gomez yet.

Gomez spoke to ELLE in her interview with the September 2018 outlet about how she felt about Lovato six days after Lovato was admitted to the hospital in July 2018. Gomez was smothered and said, “I’m just saying that I contacted me personally. I didn’t do a public business. I didn’t want it. I … I love her. I’ve known her since I was seven. So … it is … that is what I will say. “

