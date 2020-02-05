Selena Gomez on Instagram's Destructiveness and If She Regrets Dating with Justin Bieber

Advertisement

Selena Gomez took questions about celebrities and fans for her first big 2020 interview with Dazed magazine and gave one of her most haunted answers as to why she sees Instagram as toxic to young people. Gomez was the most visited person on the platform. She is now the fourth most common person with 167 million followers and the second most common woman. (Ariana Grande is the first.)

The photographer Brianna Capozzi asked: “If you could push a button today and get rid of Instagram, right?”

Gomez essentially answered yes, but …

“Oh my god! I think I have a lot of people who don’t like me for saying yes,” Gomez started with a laugh. “If I could find a balanced, happy medium that would be great, I would be lying if I said it didn’t destroy some of my generation, their identity. It’s a big part of why I called my album Rare – because there is so much pressure to look just like everyone else. It was scary – for the first four days I said, “No, I definitely can’t do it.” What I do now is only to continue then I have that Feel like I have to do it and then I just log out. I don’t take the time to explore or look at anything else.

Gomez later explained that she protects herself from losing sight of the important by not reading what is written about her online. “Well, I don’t read anything, I don’t read anything,” said Gomez. “It was pretty difficult because I was used to reading everything for so long. But not me and I mean it. You know, when I found out (Rare) got great reviews, I was happy to hear it, but I just can’t be careful: the moment I do it, I feel insecure and just feel empty. It’s so much nicer not to know it sometimes. “

Director Anna Chai asked Gomez if she regretted it. In her answer, Gomez touched her feelings about her relationship with Justin Bieber (whose separation inspired “Lose You to Love Me”) and her experiences with depression and anxiety. All of this has taken her to where she is now, so she doesn’t regret it.

“No, no,” said Gomez. “I mean, there are certain things that I wish I wouldn’t have happened to, but without them I wouldn’t have been the voice I am for people who have been through the same thing. I had fame and dejection about kidney transplantation dealing with depression, anxiety and other psychological issues that I had. It was all a bit confusing. When “Lose You to Love Me” came out I got up and had this moment like, “Oh … that is a huge reason why I pushed my way through. That’s why. “I was able to release a song that hopefully will help heal some people or just let them know that they are not alone. I actually let it go personally and when that happened there was something in me gone and that’s why I’m grateful for the chapters of my life. I’m not saying that it will be easy from now on but I have a lot more strength and courage and a bigger voice to stand up for what I deserve. “

What takes her away from 2010, she says, is that she “only leaves the girl who was very shy, weak, abused and quiet. And now I enter who I should be; me.” leave the girl behind. I hug her. I am who I am. “

