SELENA GOMEZ LAUNCHES A TRAILER TO ANNOUNCE YOUR NEW RARE ALBUM

Selena Gomez has decided to close efficiently this year 2019, after being absent from the music world for four years, she has returned with new rhythms. Ooh!

It was this year that he was determined to record two of his songs that gave an ideal impression, not only for his followers, but also for various celebrities for the lyrics, since they clearly aimed at his ex-partner. Justin Bieber, who has only married over a year in the past.

“Lose You To Love Me,” that’s all Sel meant during that time, but he decided to shut off and let go of all the emotions embodied in the single. Over the years, additionally had a kidney transplant and ended your relationship with The Weeknd.

View this publication on Instagram

Now you can pre-order my new album from January 10th 2020. This album is my diary from the past few years and I can’t wait to hear it. Title, picture and monitor list quickly available. ❤

A release by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on November 21, 2019 at 10:37 am PST

“Uncommon” is the all-new launch that the Disney Stock Exchange has in store for us the following January 10th, when you can hold it in your fingers. So take advantage of the little trailer that the celebrity has presented for you, all of his followers. Impressive!