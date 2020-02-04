Selena Gomez in the mountains: she speaks to her fans for Christmas!

Advertisement

Selena Gomez also celebrated Christmas through her aspect. She also sent a sweet message to her followers on her social networks!

After a busy year, the beautiful Selena Gomez is resting in the mountains. She also celebrated Christmas with her family members. The star has not forgotten its many admirers. She sent them a message on her Instagram account.

Selena Gomez is on all fronts! Not so far back, the pretty brunette made her fans completely happy. After a voluntary withdrawal from the media scene, the younger lady got going again! To do something, the star unveiled two new titles that soon won over his viewers: “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now”! Not surprisingly, they soon peaked on the charts. The category!

These two tracks are just one style of his subsequent album! Sure, Selena Gomez will release a brand new album in 2020. “I can not imagine that I will reveal the disguise and the title of my new album,” said the singer on her social networks. “It is expected to come out on January 10th. I was most likely to do that. I can’t wait for you to listen to my heart ”In the feedback thread of his put-up, all of his fans were happy!

SELENA GOMEZ PROVIDES ITS SUBSCRIBERS WITH GREAT INFORMATION FOR CHRISTMAS HOLIDAYS!

Selena Gomez was close to her neighborhood from the start of her professional life. There are hundreds of thousands of people around the world who support this. Her fans had been there for her when she had problems with her wellbeing in the past. You didn’t fail to send him cute messages when the star broke after leaving Justin Bieber! For the Christmas vacation, the pretty brunette decided to take a short break in the mountains.

Nevertheless, Selena Gomez has not overlooked the fact that she wishes her followers happy holidays. “Merry Christmas and many, many blessings for you and your family members,” the star labeled in a cute photo of her. But that’s not all! The singer poses surrounded by jackets that look like those of her following album: Uncommon. She also confirms that it is expected to be out on January 10th! A nice reward for its many subscribers! Watch case?