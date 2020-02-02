Selena Gomez hopes Justin Bieber will hear new songs about their relationship

Advertisement

After Selena Gomez released two new songs this week, each of which appears to indicate her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, the singer admits that she would love the singer “Child” to digest the tracks, especially the ballad “Lose You to Love Me”.

“Yes, I want him to listen,” she revealed in an interview about the Zach Sang Present. “And right here is the whole level: the ability to say one yourself and the ability to say something that is really great.”

The 27-year-old pop star released the sentimental report early Wednesday – along with a black-and-white music video fully recorded on an iPhone – and the tune seems to be an expensive John letter to the 25-year-old Bieber, who has been married since then is Hailey Baldwin, 22.

“For me, my intentions are by no means evil. They just aren’t, ”continued Selena. “I don’t even understand how to do it. My intentions are usually a bit snappy, but I have to come from a place that is real all the time, and if I really feel that some problems have not been mentioned, I can do problems transform into visual material. “