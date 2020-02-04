Advertisement

Selena Gomez first gave her followers a breakup ballad and now she’s given them a chance.

The 27-year-old former Disney star fan was stunned with a second single on Wednesday called “Look at Her Now”. This seems to tell the story of their progress since the end of their relationship with Justin Bieber.

“It was her first real lover / his until he had another / Oh god when she came across him / the reach of faith came closer,” Gomez sings in the popbop.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber in 2011WireImage

She makes it clear that she is relieved that she always deviates from the relationship and sings: “In fact, she was unhappy. But now she is glad that she has avoided a bullet.”

“It took a couple of years / to catch the tears / but look at them now / make sure they go,” sings Gomez.

The night before she started “Lose You to Love Me”, with which she seems to be singing that she hates the 25-year-old Bieber.

After the release of “Lose You to Love Me”, the followers felt how Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin shadowed Gomez when she published the melody “I’ll Kill You” in her Instagram story. Baldwin later denied that it was a stab at her husband’s ex.

Gomez finally took her Instagram stay to deal with her followers because she supported various women, and although she didn’t use Baldwin’s identity, it seemed clear that she was talking about the rumored web feud.

“I am grateful for the response that the melody receives. I am so grateful. Still, I don’t stand for girls tearing women down, ”said Gomez. “I will definitely never be there. So please be there for everyone. “

“It doesn’t matter how things are, if you’re my followers, please don’t be rude to anyone,” she continued. “Don’t go out and say topics you just really feel in the second.”

She added, “Please, for me it is not my heart. My coronary heart is simply to solve problems that I think are my own and that I am satisfied with.”