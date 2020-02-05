Selena Gomez announces the launch of Rare Beauty

Advertisement

Photography via Axelle / Getty

It is officially happening.

Advertisement

icon-facebook

icon-twitter

Last year, rumors began to circulate that Selena Gomez was preparing to launch her own beauty line after filing trademark documents. Now the pop star has confirmed their veracity, this week launching the Instagram page of his new line, called Rare Beauty.

The page currently only contains three publications presenting the range, but its message of self-acceptance and inclusiveness is very clear. A legend says: “Our mission is to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance and mental health. We want to help more people access assistance and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to each other and less alone in the world. “

In a video, Gomez talks about the purpose of the new line, saying, “To be rare is to be comfortable in yourself. I stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me. I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and to start embracing our uniqueness. You are not defined by a photo, like or comment. Rare beauty is not about how others see you, but how you see yourself. “

The singer has always been very open to her mental health. In a January interview with WSJ Magazine, Gomez said, “I had low self-esteem, and this is something I work on continuously. But I feel so independent because I gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally. My highs were really high and my lows kept me going out for weeks at a time. I found out that I had mental health issues. And, honestly, it was such a relief. I realized there was a way to get help and find people you trust. I took the right medicine and my life changed completely. “

In the one-minute clip, Gomez can see sample products, including eyeshadow, lipstick and complexion. At one point, Gomez said, “I’m so nervous!”

The brand will be launched exclusively at Sephora this summer. Stay tuned for more news.

icon-facebook

icon-twitter