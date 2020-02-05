Advertisement

Selena Gomez made a significant announcement when she looked at her Instagram story to say that in collaboration with Sephora she could create her own cosmetic line, “Uncommon Magnificence”!

Selena Gomez branches off behind performances and music and plunges headfirst into the world of companies and cosmetics! The 27-year-old songstress “Lose You To Love Me” recorded her Instagram story on February 4 for a video on the subject of “living”, in which she published the exciting information! “Should you just watch?”, She started the clip from her stories and swayed her head with pleasure and disbelief. “I maintain my line! My Magnificence line.” From then on, Selena analyzed what minimal details she might know about the upcoming challenge and said: “It’s called unusual Magnificence.” After all, the followers were so excited about that the singer’s new company and there are a few additional details we all know about the model!

Selena’s beauty line, named after her 2020 album with an identical identity, is likely to work with Sephora. The makeup and confectionery is expected to be purchased exclusively at retail outlets and on the Uncommon Beauty official website and is expected to be available in the 2020 summer season – but an official date has yet to be introduced. What is special, Selena’s model is already using social media quietly. Occasionally Magnificence has his personal Instagram account and has over 980,000 followers at the time this story was published!

The announcement starts quite an exciting 12 months for Selena, which really ended 2019 and started the brand new 12 months with an exaggerated word. The singer’s album “Uncommon” took first place on the Billboard 200 list on January 21, and Selena could not have been particularly excited or grateful to her followers for serving this achievement. “Thank you for making something so private for me, a second that I will always remember,” she told her followers in a humble statement. “I just want you all to benefit from music and love to unfold.”

For the singer’s followers, Selena’s comeback was consistently a joy. Despite some nerves, Selena triumphantly returned to the American Music Awards on November 24, where she released the singles “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” on her album with great applause. All in all, Selena is able to tackle the next chapter of her life with a new level of confidence. Followers can’t wait to find out more about their cosmetic range sooner or later!