In an interview with Dazed, Selena Gomez made a series of revelations on Instagram that “destroy technology”!

Selena Gomez has been fighting with social networks for some time. And one in particular. It is Instagram. The younger girl does not hesitate to sort the platform and warn her followers.

There have been a few months in which Selena Gomez made a radical decision. Surely she wanted to leave Instagram to the frustration of her followers. The explanation ? She defined that this social community had hurt her a lot. After deleting her account, she went to the psychiatric ward to deal with her despair.

In the meantime, if she’s best, she’s made revelations on Instagram. A dazed reporter asked without a filter: “If you could press a button and delete Instagram, would you do that?” Then Selena Gomez replied: “Oh my god! I have a feeling that a lot of people will hate me because I say safe. “

SELENA GOMEZ WARNING FANS ABOUT INSTAGRAM

Selena Gomez also revealed: “If I could discover a balanced platform and funky, it might be nice. However, I would be lying if I said that a technology, its ID, would not be destroyed. This is largely the explanation why I titled my album Uncommon. There may be a lot of effort to act like everyone. Another visit (editorial word: on Instagram) scared me. For the first four days, I thought: “No, there is no way to get there.”

Finally, the singer also concluded: “What I do now could be that I go there after I want to. Then I log out. I don’t take the time to discover or watch the rest. Revelations that their followers will certainly not like. Surely they were happy to discover it in the social community. She could finally decide to leave her again. Watch case!