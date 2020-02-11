Seeing Valentine's Day movies in February

Advertisement

This function was originally carried out in February 2015. It will be published again before this year's Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day, a beloved or despised holiday that depends on relationship status and willingness to submit to the flower and candy trade paradigm, is approaching. And what could be nicer than celebrating after the gift – or holding a singles appreciation party or eating a pint of Häagen-Dazs alone in bed – than watching a romantic film?

More options can be found in the constant change of films released on Valentine’s Day weekend in recent years: Gnomeo and Julia (2011), Just Go with It (2011), The Vow (2012), Safe Haven (2013), Beautiful Creatures ( 2013), Endless Love (2014), About Last Night (2014), Fifty Shades of Gray (2015), Fifty Shades Darker (2017) and of course Fifty Shades Freed (2018).

Although the celebrations in honor of St. Valentine date back to at least the 5th century AD, Valentine’s Day in the sense of “Hallmark Holiday” is only a few decades old. Movies about Valentine’s Day or Valentine’s Day as a subplot are surprisingly rare.

Taking this vacation-specific limitation into account, we dug a little and made a list of eight feature films that were rated from the worst to the best. The list does not include television films like the Charlie Brown short films, as sweet as they are, nor films related to the 1929 Valentine’s Day massacre. In this case, Some Like It Hot would have made the cut.

