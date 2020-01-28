See the winners of the 2020 Grammy Awards live on the tour + tickets

Advertisement

Vampire Weekend Grammy Awards winners Billie Eilish and creator Tyler (photos by Ben Kaye)

If you haven’t noticed, the Grammys certainly know how to combine maximum performance in an award ceremony. And there is nothing wrong with that. It’s a chance to see all of the biggest movers and shakers from the previous year playing extravagant and inviting renditions of songs that we still can’t get out of our heads.

Advertisement

The Grammys are also the perfect preview of what will happen in a theater, arena or stadium near you in the coming months. Tons of these artists have been on the road for months – like Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X – and they have more to come in the near future. Perhaps Tyler’s shaky presentation of the Creator finally convinced you that he was an artist not to be missed.

Or perhaps the fact that actors like the gods of the alternative metal Tool, the pillars of rock Cage the Elephant and masters of electronics The Chemical Brothers all won gold gramophones sparked renewed interest in them. see live. Well, the good thing is that all of these winners will be touring festivals, full tours or both in the next few months. If you want to see these acts go for a Grammy victory lap, chances are you have a chance. Heck, even comedy legend Dave Chappelle soon goes on the road.

So find out who’s playing where when below, then head to StubHub and mark the best spots available to see your favorite Grammys 2020 winners.

Billie eilish

Winner: Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance

Grammy awards performances are usually about celebrating what we already know. However, for those who only know Billie Eilish of “bad guy” or other rhythm-based fare, his other side was revealed when the alternative pop star sat down and sang “when the party is over” alongside his brother FINNEAS at the piano. Eilish will take this classic performance style with its regular and eccentric cadences during a vast North American tour in March and April.

(Buy: tickets for the next Billie Eilish shows)

Cage the elephant

Winner: Best Rock Album

We are lucky to say that we knew Cage the elephant before they were at the top of the rankings and stacked the Grammys. And although the success has not changed the Bowling Green, Kentucky, the natives of an iota (I must respect the camera of thanks), we would say that it is their ability to change and evolve both in the studio and as a live act that brought them success at a time when guitar-based music is not the taste of choice. If the Grammy pop fare just isn’t your thing, let Cage bring you a classic, large-scale, ready-made rock show. They are finishing a European getaway now, but are looking for other dates in the United States in the near future.

(Buy: tickets for the next Cage the Elephant shows)

Dave Chappelle

Winner: Best Comedy Album

By the time we get to double down on someone with a legend, they’ve often left the spotlight or pushed the big cosmic stage together. Fortunately, Dave Chappelle is always with us and has a lot to say. He is a giant like Carlin, Pryor and Bruce, and an agreement with Netflix in recent years has given him more opportunities than ever to share his Chappelle-ian window with the world. You can watch a few remaining North American shows before he finishes a list overseas. Click here for tickets.

(Buy: tickets for the next shows of Dave Chappelle)

Lil Nas X

Winner: Best video clip and best performance Pop Duo / Group

Nobody made a double take last night when Lil Nas X doubled his career move and classification in the lasso, “Old Town Road”. However, the performance revealed – with Lil Nas strumming a guitar next to a Kobe Bryant jersey for an all-star finale that included Diplo, Billie Ray Cyrus and BTS losing their collective shit – that the genre-blurred young artist is a consummate showman with more reach than any of us gives him credit. You can see this scene – a glittery cowboy hat in all – when Lil Nas X visits Coachella this spring. Look for tickets here, with more dates to follow.

(Buy: tickets for the next Lil Nas X shows)

Lizzo

Winner: Best solo pop performance, contemporary urban album and traditional R&B performance

While we applauded seeing Billie Eilish do pretty much everything there was to do at the Grammys at the age of 18, another part of us got the stronger for Lizzo, who paid his dues as as a musician and struggled to survive for years. And for all those who saw her at the start of the Grammys, there is no doubt that Lizzo is a singular artist who brings joy and enthusiasm at each stage on which she climbs. One of our favorite live acts of 2019, she will have many more opportunities to show off her performing skills at a handful of festival performances this summer – including a historic concert as Bonnaroo’s first female star. See the singer, dancer and flautist bring everything she has to a show near you.

(Buy: tickets for the next Lizzo shows)

The chemical brothers

Winner: Best Dance / Electronic Album and Best Dance Recording

The Grammys are probably not for demographics who have come of age to dig your own hole. Damn, Billie Eilish was only born four years later. Yet for those of us who enjoyed the Aerosmith / Run-DMC collaboration last night, seeing one of the bands that got us into electronic music at the time, like The Chemical Brothers, won the ‘gold Grammy as a nod to our generation. The pioneers of Big Beat, Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, will take their great rhythms and their winning album, No Geography, to select festivals and stops abroad and in Canada.

(Buy: tickets for the next Chemical Brothers shows)

Tool

Winner: Best metal performance

It has been a year of calculation for Tool fans. After 13 years, Maynard James Keenan and the group have finally released Fear Inoculum, their long-awaited fifth studio album. It is unlikely that many metal heads would care much about the Grammys, but those who tuned during the pre-release have no doubt raised their horns. At the very least, it was an appropriate way to close the year for our group of the year 2019. However, it is now possible to focus entirely on staging fear in the masses, a mission that has already started in the United States and will continue here and abroad as we approach spring.

(Buy: tickets for the next tool shows)

Tyler the creator

Winner: Best Rap Album

Tyler, the Creator set the scene on fire – almost literally – with his incendiary Grammy-night mix, bringing much-needed madness to the proceedings. Seeing a small army of Tylers with blonde haircuts on the stage reminded us that not only did IGOR deserve to win the best rap album, but that performance is a remarkable means of expression that allows us to let others enter our strange little worlds. Tyler will take his strange little world to Europe this summer with more dates than Stateside should come.

(Buy: tickets for the next shows of Tyler the creator)

Vampire weekend

Winner: Best Alternative Music Album

At a time when many of their independent rock contemporaries are out of the spotlight, Vampire Weekend continues to throw the hooks that let us sing until their next batch of songs. This is one of the reasons the group has outlived many of its independent peers at a time it helped define. So it is commendable that the Grammys managed to find a place for Ezra Koenig and Father of the Bride in their praise. Winking at the best alternative music album may not turn heads a lot, but Vampire Weekend will no doubt do so when they visit festivals like Bonnaroo, Governors Ball and Okeechobee in the middle of their tour dates in North America.

(Buy: tickets for the next vampire weekend shows)

Advertisement