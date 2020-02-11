See The Strokes play the Bernie Sanders Rally

Advertisement

On the eve of the New Hampshire presidential election, The Strokes rumbled at a rally in Durham for Bernie Sanders. After a speech by democratic leader Julian Casablancas and Co., took the stage and delivered an 11-song set that was remarkable for various reasons.

For one, The Strokes started the show titled “Burning Down the House” by Talking Heads, a song that wasn’t originally on the setlist. A few songs later they debuted with “Bad Decisions” from their upcoming album The New Abnormal. Speaking of which, Casablancas confirmed that the album would be released on April 10th.

Towards the end of the show, The Strokes debuted the video for another new song, “At the Door”. To end the night, they played through “New York City Cops”. Amazingly, Casablancas sang the song as uniformed officers stood on the stage trying to reach fans who got on the band’s suggestion. It was a pretty surreal scene.

Check out everything below and stay up to date as more news from The Strokes appear soon.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lRfrtfaVqWs (/ embed)

setlist:

Burning the House Down (Talking Heads Cover)

Kill lies

disposable trigger

Bad decisions (live debut)

Someday

Difficult to explain

The adults talk

The modern

Ize the world

The end has no end (live for the first time since 2014)

You only live once

New York police officers