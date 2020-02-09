See Spike Lee's Kobe Bryant tribute on the Oscar red carpet - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The 92nd Academy Awards are underway and a special tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a plane crash in January, takes place as part of the show “In Memoriam”.

Director Spike Lee walked the red carpet on Sunday to honor the basketball player through his clothing, a custom gold-colored Gucci suit with gold cut and Bryant’s number 24 on the lapel and on the back.

But not everyone was a fan of the director’s outfit

