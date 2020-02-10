See photos of Brad Pitt and Regina King's moment after winning an Oscar

Advertisement

Regina King presented the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor last night – and then spent a really sweet moment with the award winner Brad Pitt. The two were thrilled on stage:

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

And behind the scenes, where they posed together emotionally and lovingly. The photos were so pure:

HandoutGetty Images

HandoutGetty Images

HandoutGetty Images

HandoutGetty Images

HandoutGetty Images

HandoutGetty Images

HandoutGetty Images

There were several cheek kisses, like this:

Jeff Kravitz, Getty Images

Pitt and King have professional relationships: Pitt’s Plan B production company worked on the film If Beale Street Could Talk, in which King was involved. Her film work won the Best Supporting Actress award in 2019 … for this reason, she presented the Best Supporting Actress Award for Pitt in 2020. The two are also publicly single, for whatever that is worth.

During his acceptance speech on stage, Pitt dedicated the award – his first Oscar – to his six children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. His speech played the title of the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, for which he received his Oscar. “And for my children who paint everything I do, I love you.”

After his win, Pitt told reporters in the press room what advice he would give his children if they wanted to be an actor. “We can have this conversation as soon as you are 18,” he started. “Listen, I want them to follow their bliss, follow their passions, whatever interests them most, try on everything and try what their passion is. So, why not? “

