08: 44: 51 Almost a month after pulling out the J-Lo look, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora brought the disco look of the 90s back to her new photo shoot. The style icon showed a series of pictures on her Instagram, in which she shines in a purple shimmering pants suit.

Arora’s chandelier earrings, shiny hair and makeup with disco motifs completed her stunning ensemble. The 46-year-old, whose effortless glamor remains unaffected by the passage of time, was delighted with her followers when she published three such photos on Instagram on Saturday that set the Internet in turmoil.

“Speak by hand because I don’t hear …” Arora captioned the picture.

Numerous compliments complimented the photos, as the online commentators could not stop their excitement.

