See Kylie Jenner's dazzling silver dress for the Tom Ford Show in LA.

Kylie Jenner attended the Tom Ford A / W 2020 show at Milk Studios in Los Angeles in a compact silver dress made of black nets and sequins. Jenner, who showed up solo at the event, combined the dress with narrow heels and a Tom Ford clutch (suitable). She added a pink manicure and large silver and gold rings to the look via Daily Mail.

Kevin MazurGetty Images

Jenner hadn’t brought a date, but her mother Kris Jenner was there with her boyfriend Corey Gamble. They were there to watch Kendall on the show, wearing an asymmetrical army green skirt and black leather jacket. Kendall was connected on the runway by Gigi and Bella Hadid.

The last night was a big one for Kendall, but her younger sister had her moment in the fashion spotlight. All eyes were on her for her style, but fans probably also wanted to know if anyone would be by her side. People reported on Friday that Jenner and her ex Travis Scott have been spending a lot of time recently.

A source told people that the two “are spending more and more time together.” The source continued: “They are very happy. However, it seems too early to say that they are officially back together.”

Scott and Jenner, who split in October, are not yet announcing reconciliation. The source says Jenner “doesn’t want the pressure to announce that they’ll be back together until Travis shows more commitment.”

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver is a New York-based freelance writer who writes on politics, queer issues, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, and every woman the Queen has ever made a lady.