See how Matt Riddle promises to retire Brock Lesnar during the WWE NXT live event

Matt Riddle was asked to stop tagging Brock Lesnar on social media. They said nothing about cutting a promo about the animal’s incarnation.

During WWE NXT’s live event in Las Vegas, Riddle had the opportunity to grab the microphone and cut a promo out of the crowd. He said some people don’t like him and he suspects there must be something on his face.

Then Riddle spoke about how much he appreciates the fans. He said he wouldn’t stop until he gave Brock Lesnar a little push to stir the pot a little more.

“I never stopped. I kept on training. I knew the goal and dream were right in front of me and I won’t stop. This is just the beginning. I started 12 years ago and will still go in 12 years and I guarantee you this Las Vegas … the Brock Lesnar, the retired brothers! “

This excavation in Lesnar was very well received by the Las Vegas NXT crowd. We’ll have to see if it helps his position behind the scenes or how Vince McMahon sees him.

