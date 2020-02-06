Secret Service executive task force to protect Colorado businesses from cybercrime

Advertisement

DENVER – US intelligence and the Colorado Electronic Crimes Task Force will meet in Denver on Friday to prevent cybercrime.

The Secret Service leads the task force with around 200 members, including state and local law enforcement agencies, private companies and universities. In Colorado, these companies include VMware and Carbon Black. The academic partner is the University of Denver.

“Cyber ​​security is not an” I “problem. It is not a” you “problem. It is not a” you “problem. It is a” we “problem,” said Ike Barnes, assistant to the Task Force Special Representative.

In the past decade, the Secret Service has trained some 90 law enforcement officers in Colorado to be cybercrime experts. More than 2,800 forensic investigations of phones, computers, clouds and more have also been performed.

“We are happy to respond and keep this information secret,” said Barnes. “We’re not here to air your dirty laundry, if you like. We’re here to identify the bad guys … and put the bad guys in jail.”

The Colorado Task Force is one of only 40 in the world and continues to be employed.

According to McAfee, cybercrime cost the global economy up to $ 600 billion in 2017. Some estimates assume a trillion such numbers for 2021.

Part of it is the growing crime of ransomware.

“One of the interesting things was that the villain successfully received payments for this ransomware (attack) and encouraged some of its activities to some extent,” said Barnes. “As a member of the government, we would not recommend anyone to pay the ransom as this money is used for other fundraising activities.”

Regis University suffered a ransomware attack last year and made an undisclosed payment. The Secret Service was involved in the investigation, Barnes said.

One of the Task Force’s goals is to prevent cyber crime before it occurs.

A tip from Barnes: Do not click on random links from external emails. That could be all it takes to hack people and businesses.

