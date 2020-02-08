Second largest budget in 2020

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – A four-year department tasked with shaping and coordinating government policies related to information and communications technology and cybersecurity received the second largest budget for confidential funds for 2020, just after the office of president ,

The Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT), headed by former senator, retired colonel and former coup leader Gregorio Honasan, was allocated a breathtaking budget of 800 million pesetas in confidential funds in 2020, which, as determined by the government, are used for “surveillance activities in civilian government agencies that are intended to support the agency’s mandate or operations”.

This amount is a double allocation of DICT of 400 million pesetas in 2019, of which 300 million pesetas were paid out by Honasan through cash advances that were considered questionable by the Commission on Audit (COA).

The confidential allocation of DICT under the 2020 General Budget Act (GAA) is even greater than the government fund’s anti-drug agency, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), which received 500 million pesetas, and second Office for President (OP), who received P2.25 billion.

For the same period, the DICT’s confidential funds this year have been almost as high as the secret services provided to the Philippine National Police (PNP): 867.93 million pesetas.

Interior and Local Affairs Minister Eduardo Año, who oversees the police and local communities, has only 80 million pesos of confidential funds compared to Honasan’s 800 million pesos.

The confidential funds of the DICT were specifically allocated to the secretariat, which received a plantilla of 2,463 permanent positions based on the personnel overview of the Ministry of Budget and Administration. As of this year, only 838 of these positions have been filled.

Ironically, when the National Expenditure Program (NEP) was first drafted and sent to Congress in 2020, the DICT had no confidential allocation of funds.

Why is it important? The DICT has been challenged on charges by resigned Under Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr. that Honasan had barred him from deciding to pay the agency’s confidential funds for 2019 in a seemingly rushed job – three tranches of 100 million pesetas each in the last quarter.

Rio described Honasan’s use of the alleged cyber security threats as “deceptive and incredible”. He argued that it was “not on DICT’s behalf” to conduct intelligence or surveillance activities. (READ: Are Duterte’s multi-million peso Intel funds working?)

But on Friday, February 7th, Rio and Honasan issued a joint statement, affirming that everything was fine.

Transition issues, The two men both served in the military. In 2017, the then DICT Under-Secretary of State Rio was touted as the successor to Rodolfo Salalima, who offered to resign as DICT Secretary in September of the same year.

However, Rio was only an acting secretary when President Rodrigo Duterte considered Senator Honasan at the time as head of department. Honasan was appointed Secretary of the Department in November 2018. The following year, the DICT got the first impression of confidential means in its household.

According to its website, the DICT’s mandate is “to be the primary political, planning, coordinating, implementing and administrative unit of the government executive that plans, develops and promotes the national ICT development agenda”.

Part of his powers and functions is “cybersecurity policy and program coordination”, which includes:

Formulation of a national cyber security plan

Extension of “Real-time emergency aid to combat cybercrime; crimes and attacks against critical infrastructures and / or national security by a computer emergency team”

Providing “proactive government countermeasures to deal with and anticipate all domestic and cross-border incidents affecting Filipino cyberspace and any cyber security threats to the country”

Monitoring of “cybercrime cases handled by participating legal and law enforcement agencies”

Other agencies with confidential means

Including the DICT, a total of 27 agencies received a share of 4.57 billion pesetas in the approved budget for 2020.

Government regulations state that confidential funds may only be used for confidential projects and operations “related to national security and peace and order” and for activities to detect or prevent illegal activities “that pose a clear and current threat to the Personnel or property of the agency represent coordination with law enforcement agencies. “

For 2020, at least 8 out of 23 cabinet departments and agencies, including the DICT, will have confidential resources tied to the Secretary’s Office (OSec).

Others who have received more than 100 million pesos of confidential funds are two offices of the Ministry of Justice: the Office of the Minister of Justice (193 million pesos) and the National Investigation Bureau (175.4 million pesos).

newcomers

Some agencies received confidential GAA funds at least since 2000, based on readily available household data:

Philippines Senate – 100 million pesetas

Ministry of Social Welfare and Development – 20 million pesetas

Philippine Competition Commission – P5 million (PCC was founded in 2015.)

In addition to the DICT and the three agencies that received confidential funds for the first time in 2020, another agency that was not allocated funds in the proposed budget but later received one in the approved GAA was the National Security Council (NSC) with 100 million pesetas. In 2019 it received 46 million pesetas.

secret

In the meantime, several departments and authorities have been assigned to secret services. These are intended for “intelligence gathering activities by uniformed and military personnel and (by) intelligence personnel that have a direct impact on national security.”

The money can only be used by uniformed and military personnel, as well as by intelligence officers, for intelligence and intelligence activities “that have a direct impact on national security”. It can also be used for special operations and peace and order programs that include intelligence activities to combat lawlessness and lawless elements. (EXPLAINER: President’s Office for Confidential Information)

In the 2020 budget, 9 agencies were allocated a total of 5.05 billion pesetas to intelligence services.

The office of president received almost half of the total: P2.25 billion.

This is followed by the headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP-GHQ) with 1.19 billion pesetas and the Philippine National Police with 868 million pesetas.

Many branches of the AFP also received intelligence agencies: the Philippine Army with 444 million pesetas, the Philippine Navy with 39.749 million pesetas, and the Philippine Air Force with 17 million pesetas.

Finally, the Filipino Coast Guard received the same 10 million pesetas in funds under the Department of Transportation as in previous years.

Among the agencies, AFP-GHQ and PNP were the only ones with fewer intelligence resources in 2020 than in 2019, while the OP and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) saw growth.

Because of the nature of these allocations and their impact on national security, confidential and intelligence funds are difficult to assess. The specific uses of these funds are also not made public. – Rappler.com