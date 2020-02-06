Second Coronavirus Quarantined Child in Riverside Hospitalized

Advertisement

A second child was transported to Riverside University Health System-Medical Center after developing a fever on Wednesday while he was in quarantine at the Mars Air Reserve Base, authorities said.

The child has been tested for a new coronavirus and is awaiting results, said spokesman for the Riverside County public health department, Jose Arballo Jr.

A child was taken to the medical center on Monday after developing a fever. The child – a 10-month-old boy, according to documents obtained by Newsweek – was brought back to the base Wednesday by a government vehicle after being tested negative for the virus, said the public health officials of Riverside.

The children are part of a group of 195 Americans subject to 14-day mandatory federal quarantine at the base that began on January 29. The travelers – among them American diplomats and their families – fled Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus. trigger.

In addition, a traveler who landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday and was transferred to the base was released after a short quarantine. Arballo said the individual was isolated from the large group and that he had been tested for the virus on Wednesday afternoon before being given permission to leave.

To date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health authorities have confirmed 12 cases of coronavirus in the United States, and a new case has been verified in Wisconsin. Six cases are in California.