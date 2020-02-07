Seborga has Europe's most unusual monarchy Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Emma Luck

Principality of Seborga. Ligury.Italy. (Photo by: Caterina Bruzzone / REDA & CO / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Coups, controversies, legal loopholes and hidden treasures … EMMA HAPPINESS tells the remarkable story of the micronation of Seborga, one of Europe’s strangest places

The medieval town of Seborga, perched on a hilly hill near the border between France and Italy, with majestic views of the Riviera, is just as charming as you would expect.

But this municipality of 300 souls also has much that is unexpected and a strong claim to be one of Europe’s most eccentric and fascinating outposts.

The city has its own monarchy and has declared itself independent of the rest of Italy, even though the rest of Italy has yet to acknowledge this fact.

Unlike most other monarchies, Seborga is a relatively recent innovation – it was founded in the 1960s and is only now becoming its third monarch. It also differs from others in another important respect because the top task is democratically elected.

Although established just a few decades ago, like all good monarchies, it claims a much more deep-rooted heritage. It was the brainchild of a local flower grower named Giorgio Carbone, who in the early 1960s started promoting the idea that Seborga still retained its historic independence as a principality – the mini-states that once formed Italy.

Using documents from the Vatican archives, Carbone claimed to have traced the complex history of Seborga a few centuries ago, through periods in which it was ruled by the Counts of Ventimiglia, Benedictine monks and an abbot who was made Prince of the Holy Roman Empire.

In the end, Carbone’s application for independence was based on the fact that, after the city was sold to the Savoy dynasty in January 1729, the paperwork was not fully completed and therefore the deal was not correctly registered.

This old administrative error would probably have left Seborga in a legal twilight zone, which in particular did not belong to any state.

Carbone – the head of the local growers’ cooperative and therefore a man who wants to put his city on the map (only half an hour’s drive from the more famous principality of Monaco) – claimed it was included in the unification of Italy and the creation of the Italian Republic in 1946 was therefore illegal and violated the sovereignty of the people of Seborga.

His next step was to suggest that he himself step into this constitutional vacuum as head of state. By 1963, the fearless and ambitious Carbone had convinced his fellow citizens of his arguments.

That year a referendum was held in which they declared their independence and Carbone was elected head of state, albeit without legal powers. He was known under the self-proclaimed title of Prince Giorgio I, or – when addressed by the locals – as Sua Tremendità (Your enormous wealth), and the Principality of Seborga was born.

Prince Giorgio embraced royal life with enthusiasm and established a palace, wrote a constitution and established both a cabinet and a parliament. He chose a coat of arms and issued license plates. And not to mention something that is essential for every nation, micro or otherwise, he ordered a national anthem.

Over the years, Seborga has also set up its own Olympic committee, albeit not recognized by the International Olympic Committee, and a football club that is not recognized by FIFA or UEFA.

Nevertheless, the national football team of Seborga competes international matches against teams from small countries, micronations and other unrecognized de facto states.

Seborga also has its own flag – a white cross on a blue background that flutters from almost every building in the city. It prints its own stamps, similar to the royal face, but does not use them to post a letter because they are not recognized by the city post office run by the Italian postal service.

The Seborghini also have their own passports and under Prince Giorgio they have adopted their own currency, the luigino, which exists as coins that can be used in the bars and trattorias of the city, locations used by those who have the Latin motto of the obey the city – sub umbra sede (‘sitting in the shade’).

Prince Giorgio also tried to keep the dream of independence alive. In 1995, the Seborghini held another referendum – illegal under Italian law – and reaffirmed their desire to break free from Rome. However, international recognition for this five square miles of rolling olive-laden landscape is unknown, although Burkina Faso recognized Seborga in 1998 as an independent state.

The somewhat relaxed atmosphere of the city – as indicated by the motto – means that the separatist flame does not seem to burn too brightly. The locals still pay their Italian taxes and vote in Italian elections.

Despite this uncertain constitutional issue, Prince Giorgio enjoyed a long and relatively flexible regime. (He was re-eligible every seven years and was successful every time).

However, he tolerated something of an Annus Horribilis in 2006, when he fought for his crown. A woman styling herself Princess Yasmine von Hohenstaufen Anjou Plantagenet came forward and claimed to be the rightful heir to Seborga’s crown. She approached the Italian president and offered to return the principality to the state. Carbone, however, clung to power and the attempted coup was buzzing.

In the same year, however, he announced that he would resign when he reached the age of 70, apparently in response to a fight over the reconstruction of the city center. In the end, however, he went beyond his birthday and continued to reign until his death, 73 years old, in 2009.

The following year, after an election, Marcello Menegatto ascended to the throne and became His wonderful Marcello I.

An Italian businessman born far from Seborga, Menegatto’s passion for supercars and offshore motor boat racing meant that he had an appropriately colorful background for a frost. This was not his first royal title either: heir of a stocking-rich fortune, he was already known as the king of Nylon.

Prince Marcello tried to promote Seborga’s progress towards independence by appointing his wife Nina as foreign minister, setting up diplomatic missions in the US, Argentina, Australia, India and several other countries, and considering observer status of to apply to the United Nations.

Seven years after his reign, in accordance with the Seborg Constitution, Marcello stood for re-election and defeated his rival, a British-born radio DJ named Mark Dezzani (who had vowed to introduce more pomp and ceremony to principality) , to increase tourism, and to change the ceremonial title from His Enormity to His Awesomeness).

However, only two years after his second term, Marcello announced his intention to resign. The people of Seborga did not look too far at his successor and voted in November for his now ex-wife and foreign minister, Nina. Mind you, her rival was hardly unknown: Nina defeated Laura Di Bisceglie, daughter of Prince Giorgio I, while the two royal dynasties compete against each other in the polls.

For all the modern attributes of this democratic monarchy, principality has sought to anchor its legitimacy by emphasizing its links with the rich history of the region and another episode as tempting as that apparent administrative error in the 18th century to which the entire royal status of the city is based.

The area was a stronghold of the Knights Templar and murals and symbols have been painted all over the old stone walls of the city. In the 12th century, nine knights were ordered before they left for the Holy Land on a crusade. They would return to the city later and according to local legend they have hidden something there – the “great secret of Seborga.”

In fact, it is so secret that no one knows what it is or where it is hidden, but the theories include a spiritual message, the bones of King Solomon and even the Holy Grail itself. Still the tourists keep coming.

The secret will undoubtedly remain as elusive as Seborga’s separatist bid. But whether the innovative model of the city for a democratic monarchy also catches on in the other royal dynasties of Europe is another matter.

Great Britain recently achieved its own separation from a larger political body. Perhaps the Windsors – faced with the challenge of modernization brought down by the withdrawal of Harry and Meghan – could adopt the Seborgan model and submit its members for election every seven years. Who knows it can be great.

