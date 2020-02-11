Advertisement

The Board of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) at its meeting on February 17 will set standards for Regulatory Sandboxes, Proxy Advisors and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) extensions, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Tyagi, whose three-year term in office at Sebi ends in March, can be extended by up to two years. Some of his unfinished initiatives are on the Sebi board’s agenda, but due to disagreement and lack of regulatory approvals, the board will only finalize the above three, which are solely under its regulatory domain, the above individuals on condition of anonymity.

A regulatory sandbox that Sebi is considering is a framework that can be used to test new financial products or services live in a controlled environment. “At the end, the stock exchanges and market infrastructure institutes have already implemented innovative sandboxes. So this time, we’re picking up on the government sandbox that not only allows companies to test their fintech solutions in isolation from the live market, but also gives Sebi the ability to enact policies and regulations that encourage them, “said an official of the two aforementioned persons.

On May 29, Sebi published a discussion paper on regulatory sandboxes, in which companies are proposed to test new products, processes, services and business models live for a limited period of time with a limited number of customers or investors.

“Sebi will give them certain facilities from some regulations and guidelines,” said the official, “additional facilities will only be given to those items that hinder the proposed innovations and” act as barriers to new product access. “

Sebi is also expected to finalize the standards contained in the discussion paper released in August to address conflicts of interest and ensure independence from proxy consulting firms that make recommendations on important business resolutions.

“The standards can be set during this board meeting. It will also address the issue of accountability of global proxies when they make recommendations to domestic companies, “said the second person mentioned above.

Proxies must disclose the methods and procedures used to develop their research results and recommendations. Simply put, they have to give the reasons and reasons for their recommendations.

The proxy standards will affect three such companies in India: Stakeholder Empowerment Services (SES), Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IIAS) and InGovern Research.

The provisions on the eligibility of investment managers for InvITs are also being revised. According to the applicable standards, an InvIT manager must have five years of experience in fund management or in consulting or development in the infrastructure sector. The manager must have at least two employees, each with five years of experience in the infrastructure industry.

Sebi is considering a second option to double the combined experience from 15 years to 30 years in order to be fulfilled by directors / partners / employees with an individual experience of at least five years.

Other important issues, such as the completion of investment adviser regulations and the listing of Indian companies overseas, are being put on hold.

The rules for investment advisers encountered fierce resistance from the industry and differing opinions on the third attempt. Proposed rules for separating clients based on advice and sales have raised concerns that consultants may be forced to ask clients to repay their funds.

