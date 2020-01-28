Sebastian's Ice Cream offers 4 V-Day flavors

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Love is in the air as D-Day – we mean, V-Day – is approaching. And although you may be flying alone this year, Sebastian’s Ice Cream is here to make the occasion a little more bearable for the single sweet tooths out there.

“A Matinong boyfriend, please.”

“Pahingi pot n Closure, at.”

“Isa pang unresolved issues, please.”

“Sa wakas, nakahanap na ako ng Matinong Girlfriend.”

No, these are not Twitter hugot lines – these are the names of Sebastian’s 4 cheeky creative ice cream flavors, available at all Metro Manila locations exclusively during the sawi season.

What is your flava?

From Saturday, February 1, the local traditional ice cream shop Sebastian’s offers Matinong girlfriend (P145 / scoop), made from dark beer – Cerveza Negra to be precise. Honey roasted nuts soaked in bittersweet chocolate are also mixed in the ice.

“The Matinong Girlfriend line is meant for boys, so the taste is more ‘bro type’, ‘very’ epic meal.” I used to do it with cheetos, chips and chicharon. So this year I did it with beer, ” Sebastian’s owner Ian Carandang told Rappler.

Don’t be afraid of the beer – it actually tastes like a sweet toffee caramel with a dark chocolate crunch, thanks to the whole almonds that have been mixed into it. When the beer is cooked, the alcohol evaporates, but the natural sugars of the malt come out, which makes it the charm of burnt sugar.

On the other hand, the Matinong Boyfriend (P145 / scoop) is here for those who like dark, sweet and spicy. It is pure chocolate ice cream mixed with real orange peel and spiced, candied hazelnuts.

“This line has more finesse and always has fruit in it. I care more because I want it to radiate feminine energy. This year it is orange peel. I have used berries and cream and passion fruit before,” Ian said.

For fans of rich dark cocoa this will not disappoint, especially if you also like a bit of nutty crunch in your ice cream. The fresh orange peel leaves a refreshing, citrus-like touch, which helps to darken the rich chocolate.

And if it is Closure (P135 / scoop) you’re looking for – maybe an ice version helps? This flavor is made from genmaicha tea, Japanese green tea with puffed rice – a mildly sweet, slightly fragrant choice.

“For Closure, the theme is wellness, so it’s always been tea-based. I’ve done chai and chrysanthemum. It’s always smooth, so it’s very soft and soothing,” Ian said.

But wait a minute! There still are Unresolved issues (P90 / scoop) to deal with – if you dare. This taste is literally para sa mga bitter because surprise – it is made with ampalaya.

A creamy buko-like sorbet with pieces of candied ampalaya mixed – this is not for the faint of heart – and also no unresolved issues.

“I got the idea from my mother who has diabetes. Every evening after dinner she has ampalaya tea – it is this green, strong ampalaya water that I turned into a sorbet,” Ian said.

The taste of bitter gourd from Unresolved Issues has been around since 2015 and has been the same ever since. According to Ian, he chose never to change, never to move forward and always stay the same – just like a bitter ex.

“I not only wanted to make it as a joke, but also to be appreciated, so there is a sweetness. But I still wanted it to taste like ampalaya!”

Its origin

“I am single most of my Valentine’s day. The opportunity is for couples, but it can be a little rough if you’re single, so I wanted to reprogram it,” Ian said.

“It was in 2015 when I first started doing this,” Ian said and said it was actually his friend who “predicted” that he would call his newest ice cream flavor “Matinong Boyfriend.”

“Since then my motto would have been: if you were single, come to the store and find your ‘Matinong friend’ or girlfriend here! And then it turned out to be a hit,” he added.

The following year, he saved the two names, but changed the recipes. He also added two new flavors: Unresolved Issues and Closure, and the rest was hugot history. – Rappler.com

