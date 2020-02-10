Season 2 Instinct Sneak Peek: Dylan rates the new guy Travis Van Winkle

Advertisement

CIA boss Dylan Reinhart uses his expressiveness to present the 411 as a newcomer with this brief look at Instinct’s premiere in the second season.

Dylan (played by Alan Cumming) and NYPD detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic) are investigating the murder of one as part of the second opener of the CBS process, titled “Keep Gold,” which airs on Sunday at 9 / 8c profitable businesswoman trying to extend people’s lifespan.

When they do, Detective Ryan Inventory (Travis Van Winkle from the last ship) involves New York in the search for a possible serial killer. Press “Play” above to watch Dylan’s introduction to Ryan and see how a stain on a shirt can usually inform everyone.

In preview of its recurring role, Van Winkle told TVLine: “There is a murder in my city and an identical murder in New York. That’s why I’m trying to join the dots. Anyway, I’m a little fish in a huge pond. It’s about learning the way you live in New York and the pace. “

Van Winkle also mentioned that Detective Inventory will work fine with Lizzie and Dylan – “and there may be some flirting” with the previous one.

During season two’s premiere, Dylan and his husband Andy (Daniel Ings) try to continue their search for adoption.

