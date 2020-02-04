Season 2 Doom Patrol renewed to stream on DC Universe and HBO Max - Plus, Titans Season 2 Premiere Date

Advertisement

This crazy Doom Patrol continues – and now there can be many more ways to enjoy it.

The extremely progressive and cross-border DC Comics sequence was renewed for season two and featured on Saturday at the San Diego Comedian-Con, eight weeks after its freshman run in the DC Universe.

In addition, the second season will be available for streaming at the same time – sometime in 2020, TBD will be applied to every DC universe depending on the episode, in addition to WarnerMedia’s new and not so long known HBO Max service.

Advertisement

TO UPDATE: DC Universe also announced that season 2 of its flagship sequence, Titans, will premiere on Friday, September 6th

HBO Max can even host all 15 episodes of Doom Patrol Season 1 at the time of its launch in 2020 (a date has not been set).

In addition to a series of unique sequences, HBO Max will also include all episodes of Pals, The Recent Prince of Bel Air and Fairly Little Liars. it would be the “streaming residence” for the new CW dramas Batwoman and Katy Keene; The productive producer Greg Berlanti will deliver “4 films in the center of the younger adult home”. and Reese Witherspoon will produce at least two films. (An overview of the unique sequence of HBO Max can be found in the connected gallery.)