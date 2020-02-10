Advertisement

KOLKATA :

The Eastern Railway has announced that between February 10 and February 15, 50 local trains in the main section of the Sealdah division, including locals Sealdah-Naihati and Sealdah-Kalyani, will be canceled due to automation work on the signaling system. On February 9, at least 12 local trains were canceled, while on February 16, six trains could not operate as scheduled.

Several express trains were also diverted via the Dumdum Junction-Dankuni route. These trains will now stop at Dakshineswar and Dankuni stations, the Eastern Railway official said.

The diverted trains include Kolkata-Sitamarhi-Kolkata Express, Sealdah-Ballia-Sealdah Express, Kolkata-Patna-Kolkata Express, Gour Express and Gangasagar Express.

Altogether, the Eastern Railway deleted at least 318 suburban trains of the EMU in the period. The rerouting of several express trains was also announced, as signaling work was carried out between Ichhapur and Naihati stations.