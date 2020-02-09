Scotty 2 Hotty returns to the ring for a worm during the WWE NXT Live Event

Advertisement

Scotty 2 Hotty doesn’t wrestle anymore, but he hasn’t left the business at all. He is still at WWE as a coach in the Performance Center. He recently called WWE The Bump, where The Street Profits reported how influential he was in their careers.

During the last NXT live event in Phoenix, the former Too Cool member was in the ring. The crowd was incredibly excited to see Scotty perform his famous worm.

This wasn’t during a game, but it was still a great moment for Phoenix fans. The NXT superstars in the ring like Velveteen Dream, Pete Dune, Matt Riddle and others also had smiles on their faces.

You can check the clip below. Scotty 2 Hotty may not be wrestling anymore, but it can kill a worm like it used to.