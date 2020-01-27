Scottish speakers should learn from Gaelic and not be ashamed - Alistair Heather

Advertisement

The decision to make Gaelic the default language in the early years of primary education in the western islands should inspire speakers of the Scottish language, writes Alistair Heather.

The news that Gaelic in Na h-Eileanan Siar will now be the standard mother tongue for teaching is a remarkably positive step. It is a policy that responds to the community’s preference when teaching is held in the area’s native language. It took years of grassroots activism and pressure to make this change happen.

Advertisement

For the 1.5 million of us who speak Scotland in Scotland, and especially for those in the Scottish core areas, we should learn from this development of the Hebrides and apply them very quickly to Scotland’s other indigenous minority languages.

There are many parallels between the Scottish and Gaelic plight. Both developed at a time as national languages ​​and still have a large core of speakers today. Both were and are methodologically delegitimized, differentiated and devalued.

READ MORE: Scottish is a language and not a slang – Alistair Heather

READ MORE: Discover ‘Glesca’ and ‘Embra’ on an interactive map in Scottish

The Education (Scotland) Act of 1872 stipulated that English should be used in all schools, regardless of the cultural hinterland. Beats were imposed on children using their mother tongue in schools, be it in Scottish or Gaelic.

This was part of a process of linguistic colonization and had long-term negative effects. Tell a minority that their language is often primitive or inappropriate. They will believe you at some point in school, in newspaper printing or in books. This process created an internal disgrace for many Scottish and Gaelic speakers. These measures slowed language growth and had a negative impact on the culture involved.

“An abundance of language”

In the Gaeltacht, as in downtown Glasgow, one consequence of this suppression was that people did not teach their offspring Gaelic or Scottish, as this would “hold them back in life”. The number of speakers collapsed and several different dialect groups died out.

This initiative in the western islands appears to be a significant moment in the recovery process for Gaelic and Scotland.

Learning an indigenous language has many very positive effects, as the Gaelic singer Margaret Macleod from Na H-Oganaich told me.

“The best legacy my parents have ever left me was the Gaelic language and its culture and heritage,” she said.

“We have an abundance of languages, a vocabulary that explains who we are. It gives us an identity and a story.

“The people who learn Gaelic don’t just learn Gaelic, they enjoy learning all the stories and the culture. When I teach Gaelic, I talk about the time in Lewis and the cattle and all that. They love all these stories. ”

Heartland speaking Scottish

This message is gaining importance in Scotland. By ensuring the health and development of a language, we contribute to strengthening a line of cultural communication that connects the past with the present, through which a rich heritage and traditions can be passed on and identities secured.

There is still time to intervene in key Scottish countries where there are significant speaker numbers. In Buckie, the fishing village on the Moray Coast, 62.5 percent of the population speak Scottish according to the 2011 census. It’s almost 40 percent in the city of Dundee. Greater Glasgow has at least 200,000 speakers, probably more.

In the Borders, Ayrshire, Shetland, Lothians, hundreds of thousands of people carry their relationships, traditions and identities around in a language that is increasingly worn and is calling for status and support.

Our educational offer for Scots is extremely bleak compared to Gaelic despite the recent improvements.

There are very few Scottish literary works that can be studied in high schools and that are not popular there. Rabbie Burns’ work is the second smallest Scottish text for National 5 classes, with only English texts being preferred, for example.

Education Scotland currently only provides a single Scottish language coordinator covering the whole country. He does a great job, but it shouldn’t be just an individual covering every school from Stranraer to Shetland.

A little more than lip service

There are currently no plans to introduce as much as a higher Scottish language, let alone follow the example of the Western Isles and introduce Scottish middle education.

This is not only due to political apathy, but also because the Scottish-speaking communities have not yet fully restored confidence in their language.

The change in Gaelic media education in the Hebrides is not only due to political changes, but also to cultural changes. Communities demand and get Gaelic education.

This seems to indicate that Gaeltacht is beginning to ward off internalized shame. The Scottish communities have to work to achieve the same. Without first accepting the Scots’ worth, our politicians will continue to pay lip service to them.

Scottish is a language that exists here and is the mother tongue for an enormous number of people. We have to accept that and start celebrating it. As Margaret found in her Gaelic language is a medium through which our identities, cultures, stories, songs, jokes and sayings are passed on. Without them, we will be exposed.

As Margaret said: “With Gaelic and Scots you hear people knock on it. Why shouldn’t we improve our knowledge by accepting what we have in Scotland instead of denying it? Embrace what Scotland has to offer. “

Advertisement