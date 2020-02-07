Scottish independence: trade unionists must learn from the disaster, Ayesha Hazarika

Advertisement

Grinning at supporters of Scottish independence will not help the cause of unionism, just as the mockery of Brexiteers failed at Remain camp in the Brexit referendum, Ayesha Hazarika says.

Last Friday – when we finally left the EU – it feels like a lifetime ago. As a loyal Remainer and a proud Scotch, I was delighted to be in Glasgow, far away from the roaring of exulting Brexiteers in Westminster. I had no problem with them partying like it was 1953 – hey, they won big –

I just didn’t want to be around. Not only because I was undoubtedly told at some point to go home or F, but I am used to that. It was more that it would have reduced a number of recent, now rather intrusive memories of organizing large gatherings for the People’s Vote.

We all had a good time, but my God, don’t they feel a huge waste of time and energy afterwards? Do I regret spending so much time on the cause of a second referendum? No, because I passionately believed it was the right thing to call, and it was a fun day out.

Should we all learn from what an abject failure it turned out to be? Absolutely. That brings me to Scotland. I walked around on Friday and felt very low and expected that all the other people and small animals I encountered would feel the same. Not so. Everyone I met was just busy with their daily activities. The lady at the local store asked me what was wrong.

“Brexit,” I muttered sadly. She threw her head back and laughed, “Forget it, come Scexit.” I was about to tell her about the oil price, the possibility of a hard limit and the need to reduce the deficit through public spending, but the pure, glittering joy put me in my tracks. This was clearly not the time. This woman, who is more than enthusiastic about Scottish independence, would in no way be convinced by my completely legitimate but very depressing Doomsday witches. She would have fired me immediately and probably beaten.

I have also seen many Unionist colleagues, whom I greatly admire on all social media, about a poll that put support for independence at 51 percent. I saw people tweeting about how “hilarious” it was that on the day Britain left the EU, SNP could manage only 51 percent. “HAHAHA” I felt a familiar chill from the ja vu. Calling people who want independence fat or stupid and mock a poll is not the most intelligent way to build an argument. I mean, it worked so well for us Remnants, right? There are, of course, many important economic and trade realities that must be explained and investigated, and claims made by pro-independence figures must be subjected to the most stringent scrutiny. But not understanding that political, cultural and especially emotional movements would be amazingly myopic and self-destructive for the cause of the unionists. If there is one thing that so-called smart political operators should recognize after the last five years, then campaigns are not won by dry statistics and wall-to-wall negativity. That may not be right or fair, but unfortunately that is life. The other big mistakes that Unionists risk is that all supporters of independence are SNP fans. The apparently growing yes movement is wider than the SNP. I spoke to someone who is fervent about independence, but also wants a lot more control over the domestic record of the SNP, especially in the field of health and education. “I am in favor of independence – that does not mean that I love the SNP.” The collapse of Labor means that there is no alternative, especially for progressives who want independence.

But the biggest trail anchor for the cause of the unionists is out of their control – Boris Johnson. A friend tells me that when everyone’s mobile news alerts start pinging in the office at the same time, they’re all joking “What has Trump or Boris been so far”. That’s how they see the prime minister. His lack of respect for Scotland and their prime minister, as evidenced by his alleged comments about the Krankies fuels. At least get a new joke man. Every time Johnson denigrates Scotland or fails to show any respect to his people, it is a shot in the arm for the yes campaign. The pro-independence movement will successfully jump any Johnson misspeak or deliberately or intentionally beg as a “message to Scotland.” How No. 10 handles the COP 26 conference in Glasgow can be a shame of wealth

This struggle is by no means over and independence is by no means a foregone conclusion. There is a large group of silent union members who are very concerned about divorce. But to have a chance of success, the no campaign must learn the lessons of the disastrous campaign. The definition of insanity is always doing the same thing and expecting a different result. Unionists need a better story and better voices. And most importantly: they need a more positive, modest strategy that is sensitive, refined and spicy, not just a stack of spreadsheets with a dash of grin.