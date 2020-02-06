Scottish Budget: Higher taxes will only harm the economy - comment from the leader

Advertisement

De Schot hopes that Derek Mackay, the finance minister, has resisted the pressure to levy taxes to finance a public spending while preparing to announce the budget.

It is reasonable to say that it is far from ideal that Derek Mackay is actually forced to produce Scotland’s budget before the British budget reveals exactly how much Scotland will get from Westminster.

Advertisement

The finance minister must have a reasonable idea of ​​the settlement and the late UK budget is partly the result of the December general election, but this is not how good financial decisions can best be taken in the national interest.

Amid fast-growing attacks on the state of the SNP by the government – in particular the state of health care and education – and growing complaints about cuts in funding from local authorities, Mackay may have succumbed to the pressure to spend a lot .

READ MORE: Scotland needs an “informed debate” about the economy of independence, says Derek Mackay

READ MORE: Scotland has the worst record of the number of homeless people in Britain

A major government spending could give the economy a boost in the short term that could help the SNP win the Holyrood elections in 2021, potentially paving the way for a second referendum on independence and the party’s ultimate ambition .

However, we hope that he has resisted such temptations. All expenditures must be paid and taxation in Scotland would be a dangerous step to further widen the gap between Scotland and the rest of the UK. There is only one major difference that both companies and individuals ignore before it starts to have a serious negative effect on the Scottish economy. Higher taxes mean higher costs for companies, which puts them at a competitive disadvantage compared to competitors south of the border. And even the perception of Scotland as a country with a high taxation or a country that may be planning an increase can scare off potential investors.

Instead, we hope Mackay has found smarter ways to take Scotland’s money forward by working more efficiently, reducing wasteful spending and perhaps being strong enough to make difficult, possibly even unpopular decisions.

If he has done this, then all those who value healthy finances in the government should give him some credit, because there will be many people who will most loudly criticize Mackay and the Scottish government.

As we have said before, the key to solving Scotland’s problems is to get the economy going. We are at the start of a new industrial revolution and there are plenty of opportunities.

It is the government’s job to help our companies, rather than hinder them, to take them.