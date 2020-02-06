Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie did not follow Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram

Advertisement

Maybe it’s a restrained Kardashian drama, maybe it’s just a feed cleanup: Sofia Richie quietly followed her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, just a few months after making headlines to follow Kardashian in September. Kardashian never followed Richie back, so there was no mutual non-compliance.

Richie is still following Disick, however. Kardashian does not follow for its own account. Disick didn’t follow Richie or Kardashian.

The following comes shortly after Richie Entertainment explains to Tonight why she will no longer appear on the Kardashians Reality Show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”. Much of her show story was related to her and Disick’s relationship with Kardashian.

“Well, because I want to start acting!” The 21-year-old model said. “I feel like I’ve held back for a while because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is not (the year of) fear! I’m going to do drama really soon. Great things happen and.” I am very excited about it. “

Back in May 2019, a source gave People a pretty cool update on the relationship between Kardashian and Richie. “As much as people would love it, there is no drama between Scott, Sofia and Kourtney,” the source said at the time. “They spend a lot of time together and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the children.”

“Scott and Kourtney got along very well for a long time,” the source continued. (Kardashian shares three children with Disick.) “It’s not just family outings, it’s dinner, partying, etc. You spend time with Sofia, and it’s not weird.”

