Scott Disick follows Sofia Richie for the first time after following Kourtney Kardashian on IG

Scott Disick adopted Sofia Richie on Instagram a day after she left, after which he resumed his ex-Kourtney Kardashian on February 5, indicating that the couple’s problems are still romantic.

Scott Disick, 36, started following a friend Sofia Richie, 21, on Instagram on February 6th after revealing that she no longer needs to be on Conserving Up with the Kardashians. The broadcast also occurred one day after Sofia made headlines for ignoring the fact that Scott’s ex was re-considered Kourtney Kardashian, 40, on February 5, 4 months after their first adoption. The triple father transmission means that the problems between the Lovebirds and one of the latest Instagram story pictures in Sofia are obviously all good. She may be seen in the photo with a gray sweatshirt that says “LET THE LORD BE WITH YOU”. This identical phrase, which Scott uses as his Instagram title, shows that she is fully at her husband’s side.

Since Sofia’s decision to stop appearing on Okayeeping Up with the Kardashians, as Scott normally appears to be, has hypothesized that problems may arise between them in paradise, the couple’s latest social media strikes are the cause to relax these rumors. In an interview with ET, the daughter of Lionel Richie admitted that she has to stop pointing to Scott’s ex-household gift because of her personal appearance, but the decision came as a shock to some fans. It first appeared in the present in October 2019, so it wasn’t a long run.

In the course of Sophia’s decision, a delivery was confirmed EXCLUSIVELY to Hollywood Life these problems are still good between her and Scott. “Sofia and Scott are still collective and it could shock them if they ever split up. Your relationship could be very simple and pure. “The offer was defined on February 7th.

Courtesy of Instagram

We’ll see if there are any further changes between Scott and Sofia in the near future. It’s good to know that the problems are all good anyway!