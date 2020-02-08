Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg (c), 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Huw Jones, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Blair Kinghorn, 10-Adam Hastings, 9-Ali Price; 1-Rory Sutherland, 2-Fraser Brown, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Scott Cummings, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Magnus Bradbury.
Replacement: 16-Stuart McInally, 17-Allan Dell, 18-Simon Berghan, 19-Ben Toolis, 20-Nick Haining, 21-George Horne, 22-Rory Hutchinson, 23-Chris Harris.
England: 15-George Furbank, 14-Jonny May, 13-Jonathan Joseph, 12-Owen Farrell (c), 11-Elliot Daly, 10-George Ford, 9-Willi Heinz; 1-Mako Vunipola, 2-Jamie George, 3-Kyle Sinckler, 4-Maro Itoje, 5-George Kruis, 6-Lewis Ludlam, 7-Sam Underhill, 8-Tom Curry.
Replacement: 16-Tom Dunn, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Will Stuart, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Courtney Lawes, 21-Ben Earl, 22-Ben Youngs, 23-Ollie Devoto.