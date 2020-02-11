Scores: Oscars at their lowest ever since the first host-less outing

Advertisement

In the latest TV scores, ABC broadcast an average of 23.6 million viewers and a demo ranking of 5: 3 for the broadcast of the 2020 Oscars, which corresponds to a decrease of 20 and 30 percent compared to the first hostless appearance in the past twelve months ,

The Oscar ceremony of the last 12 months reached new lows in every respect, lagging behind the previous “file holder” – the 2018 Oscars moderated by Jimmy Kimmel.

The Oscars outperformed the Grammys (which stayed constant at 18.7 million viewers) and the Golden Globes (which dropped to 18.3 million viewers) of each award-winning season, making them the most-watched leisure program in twelve months earlier Oscars), though the Grammys displaced the Oscars within the coveted 18-49 demo (after getting a 5th Four ranking).

Advertisement

The host-less Oscars of the past 12 months have delivered 29.6 million viewers and a demo ranking of 7.7 in the Nielsen final.

Among the appearances on this Sunday evening, Janelle Monáe’s opening quantity achieved an average TVLine reader rating of “B +”. Idina Menzel & Co. received an “A”. We are. Chrissy Metz received an “A-“. Cynthia Erivo received an “A +” “and Billie Eilish’s” In Memoriam “anthem recorded a” B + “. Non-moderators Steve Martin and Chris Rocks opening mono blog meanwhile achieved an average reader rating of” B + “.

Oscar audience for the past 10 years:

2019: 29.6 million viewers (no host)

2018: 26.5 million (host Jimmy Kimmel)

2017: 32.9 million (host Jimmy Kimmel)

2016: 34.3 million (moderator Chris Rock)

2015: 37.3 million (host Neil Patrick Harris)

2014: 43.7 million (host Ellen DeGeneres)

2013: 40.3 million (host Seth MacFarlane)

2012: 39.3 million (host Billy Crystal)

2011: 37.9 million (hosts Anne Hathaway / James Franco, ugh)

2010: 41.3 million (hosts Steve Martin / Alec Baldwin)

Of the various reps broadcast against the Oscars, the CBS-FBI delivered the most important viewers (4.1 million full viewers), while a touchdown in a six-way tie ensured the very best demo ranking (0.4 points ).